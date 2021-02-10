Erdogan urges all parties to participate in new constitution

ANKARA

The Turkish president on Wednesday urged all political parties to participate in the drafting of a new constitution.

“We want all political parties to participate in this process. We will make a sincere effort to this end,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his party’s parliamentary group in the capital Ankara.

Turkey should draft a constitution that will meet the needs of the next century, Erdogan said.

“Let us prepare our proposals on the new constitution this year and start the discussions. Let us share them with our nation with a visionary perspective, goodwill and a constructive approach, without leaving anyone or any segment behind,” he said. .

The Turkish president said there was consensus on the common aspects of the new constitution. “Let’s talk and discuss the different opinions over and over again.”

“Let us enter the 100th anniversary of our republic not with the constitution of the coup d’etat, but with a new civil constitution that suits this country and our nation,” he added.

Erdogan said the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) – his ally in the People’s Alliance – would support efforts for the new constitution.

“As the People’s Alliance, we are determined to make the most constructive contribution to the new Constitution,” he said.

“The final decision will of course be given by our nation,” he added.

The head of the MHP, Devlet Bahceli, expressed his agreement on the drafting of the new constitution.

Cyprus

The Turkish president reiterated that the only solution to the lingering dispute in Cyprus is the two-state model.

The world should know that Turkey will no longer allow Turkish Cypriots to fall victim to the 50-year stalemate, he said.

Erdogan also criticized the recent remarks by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis against Turkey.

“Don’t challenge me. Know your place. If you don’t know her, [it means] you kicked the table, you ran away, ”he said in response to Mitsotakis’ comments.

“What did you do on [Aegean] the islands is obvious. Who do you trust? You think some support will come from somewhere again, do you believe it? If you believe it, you’re wrong. No matter where he comes from, you have to know that Turkey is big in the saddle, in his place and knows what to do, ”he said.

On Monday, the Greek prime minister called for an end to the “Turkish occupation” in Cyprus, saying the only solution to the Cyprus problem was a federal formula between the two states.

While Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration support a federation in Cyprus, Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) insist on a two-state solution reflecting the realities of the island.

The island of Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at the annexation of the island by Greece was followed by violence against the Turks of the island and the intervention of Ankara as a guarantor power.

It has seen an intermittent peace process in recent years, including a failed 2017 initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of the guarantor countries Turkey, Greece and the United Kingdom. The TRNC was founded in 1983.

The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.