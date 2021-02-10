Politics
Erdogan urges all parties to participate in new constitution
ANKARA
The Turkish president on Wednesday urged all political parties to participate in the drafting of a new constitution.
“We want all political parties to participate in this process. We will make a sincere effort to this end,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his party’s parliamentary group in the capital Ankara.
Turkey should draft a constitution that will meet the needs of the next century, Erdogan said.
“Let us prepare our proposals on the new constitution this year and start the discussions. Let us share them with our nation with a visionary perspective, goodwill and a constructive approach, without leaving anyone or any segment behind,” he said. .
The Turkish president said there was consensus on the common aspects of the new constitution. “Let’s talk and discuss the different opinions over and over again.”
“Let us enter the 100th anniversary of our republic not with the constitution of the coup d’etat, but with a new civil constitution that suits this country and our nation,” he added.
Erdogan said the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) – his ally in the People’s Alliance – would support efforts for the new constitution.
“As the People’s Alliance, we are determined to make the most constructive contribution to the new Constitution,” he said.
“The final decision will of course be given by our nation,” he added.
The head of the MHP, Devlet Bahceli, expressed his agreement on the drafting of the new constitution.
Cyprus
The Turkish president reiterated that the only solution to the lingering dispute in Cyprus is the two-state model.
The world should know that Turkey will no longer allow Turkish Cypriots to fall victim to the 50-year stalemate, he said.
Erdogan also criticized the recent remarks by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis against Turkey.
“Don’t challenge me. Know your place. If you don’t know her, [it means] you kicked the table, you ran away, ”he said in response to Mitsotakis’ comments.
“What did you do on [Aegean] the islands is obvious. Who do you trust? You think some support will come from somewhere again, do you believe it? If you believe it, you’re wrong. No matter where he comes from, you have to know that Turkey is big in the saddle, in his place and knows what to do, ”he said.
On Monday, the Greek prime minister called for an end to the “Turkish occupation” in Cyprus, saying the only solution to the Cyprus problem was a federal formula between the two states.
While Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration support a federation in Cyprus, Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) insist on a two-state solution reflecting the realities of the island.
The island of Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at the annexation of the island by Greece was followed by violence against the Turks of the island and the intervention of Ankara as a guarantor power.
It has seen an intermittent peace process in recent years, including a failed 2017 initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of the guarantor countries Turkey, Greece and the United Kingdom. The TRNC was founded in 1983.
The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]