This video has been edited to include a recording of a voice mocking Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan





Copyright AFP 2017-2020. All rights reserved.

A video of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been viewed over a million times in multiple posts on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, alongside a claim that it shows him being ridiculed by a caller on a live call. The claim is false: the clip was edited to insert the audio recording of the alleged call. An earlier version of the video posted online does not contain the alleged appeal.

The two-minute, 38-second video clip was shared on Facebook here on February 2, 2021. It has been viewed over 1.3 million times and shared 66,000 times.

The caption of the Urdu language messages translates to English as: This is called international grill. Unofficial result of online calls.

The video allegedly shows Imran Khan listening to a caller who identifies as Gul Khan. The caller goes on to make sarcastic remarks against Khan.

Thanks to your efforts, God willing, Pakistan is ahead of Switzerland, Gul Khan said in a sarcastic remark at minute 30 seconds of the video.

There are no unemployed people in Pakistan today. People come from China, Korea and the United States for jobs (in Pakistan), says Gul Khan at 45 seconds.

At minute 20 seconds the caller says: Electricity is free and gasoline prices are also collapsing every day and Pakistan is moving forward.

A screenshot taken on February 8, 2021 of the deceptive Facebook post.

Some social media users posted comments in response to the video stating that they believed it was not genuine, while others appeared to have been misled by the clip.

A screenshot taken on February 8, 2021 of the comments on the misleading Facebook post. A screenshot taken on February 8, 2021 of the comments on the misleading Facebook post.

The same video was also shared alongside a similar claim on Facebook here, here, here and here; on Twitter here, here and here; and on YouTube here, here and here.

The claim is false: the clip has been edited to include the audio recording of the alleged callers’ comments.

Khan’s full retransmission was broadcast live on TV channels and social media.

The original videos can be viewed here on the ARY TV Channel website and on the Prime Ministers’ Office YouTube channel here.

Close examination of the live stream on the Prime Minister’s YouTube account revealed that no caller named Gul Khan had called Khan to ridicule him.

At the end of the 14 seconds of the video in the misleading messages, a name for Nadeem Khan from Dir, a town in northwest Pakistan, appears on the screen when the alleged caller names his name as Gul Khan.

Below is a screenshot comparison of the video in the Misleading Messages (R) and the video from the Prime Minister’s Office (L) with the doctored chyron marked in red by AFP:

A comparison of the screenshots from the video in the real video (L) and the misleading messages (R)

Khan became prime minister in August 2018. The TV show was his first live interaction with the Pakistani people through phone calls, local media reported.

Pakistani newspapers Dawn and The News reported on the event here and here.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos