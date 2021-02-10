No Mandis closed, MSP increased after agricultural laws, PM Modi tells Lok Sabha





“Around 4pm today in Lok Sabha, Prime Minister @narendramodi will respond to the motion of thanks on the presidents’ speech,” the Prime Minister’s office tweeted earlier today. Read also | Inside the third front of the bustle of the farm The prime minister had delivered his response to the president’s address to the Rajya Sabha on Monday where he defended the contentious farm laws that farmers have been protesting at the Delhi borders since November 26 last year. Since 2014, we have initiated changes in the agricultural sector aimed at empowering the farmer. The crop insurance scheme has been changed to make it more user-friendly for farmers. The PM-KISAN program has also been introduced, ”he told Parliament. Quoting his predecessor, Modi said, “Manmohan Ji is here, I would read his quote. Those who turn around (agricultural laws) may agree with him.” There are other rigidities due to the marketing regime put in place in the 1930s that prevent our farmers from selling their produce where they get the highest rate of return. “ Here are the live updates from his address in Lok Sabha: Launching an attack on the opposition, Prime Minister Modi said the parties had nothing to ask about development and infrastructure projects being undertaken in the country.

TMC deputies organize a strike.

“The farmers ‘movement was taken over by’Andolanjeevi», Said the Prime Minister.

Speaking about the need for privatization, he said the country could be called the world’s pharmacy due to the contribution of the private sector. “Using inappropriate words against the private sector may have won votes for a few people in the past, but those days are over. The culture of abusing the private sector is no longer acceptable. We cannot continue to insult our young people like that, ”he told me.

PM Modi called Kisan Rail moving a cold room and cited examples of farmers transporting their produce during the lockdown.

He quoted farmer leader Chaudhary Charan Singh as saying, “The whole country should be treated as one agricultural market.”

PM says agricultural laws are a measure to support farmers. “We don’t want our farmers to be dependent on government wages.”

“After independence, the country had 28% landless workers. According to the last census, we have 55% landless workers. There is also a shortage of investments in the agricultural sector. We have to work to bring in resources. fund for agriculture, ”said the Prime Minister. Modi.

The opposition, along with Rahul Gandhi, organizes a walkout by Lok Sabha raising slogans against agricultural laws.

Regarding the opposition parties raising slogans, the prime minister said: “The laws were passed through ordinances and after discussions in parliament. All slogans and protests are a pre-established strategy to prevent the truth from emerging. exit.”

“This is the first time I hear” When we don’t ask, why did you give us the laws? “We did it because these laws are important. No one had called for reforms against child marriage and triple talaq as well, but we passed the laws because they were necessary for the development of this society,” says Prime Minister Modi.

The prime minister called the farm laws “optional” because they give farmers the flexibility to choose where they want to sell their products.

Opposition MPs create an uproar in Lok Sabha as Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks out on farm laws.

“After the laws are passed in parliament, I want to ask farmers to have one of their rights taken away by these reforms.”

The Prime Minister says that no mandis were closed after the adoption of agricultural laws. “In fact, purchases at MSP have increased since then.”

“We have tried to understand what the concerns of farmers in the clause-by-clause discussions are. We understand that there is nothing wrong with changing the laws if they can harm farmers’ businesses. But we are only waiting for a counter- proposal. on the side of the demonstrators ”, declared the Prime Minister.

Speaking about farm laws and the farmers’ protest, the prime minister said the government respects the agitators. He said reforms were necessary. “This is why our officials are having discussions with the farmers.”

Countries decided to give money directly to their people, but could not despite the statements, the prime minister said. He added that 2 lakh crore were handed over to the people by Aadhaar. “I am shocked that there have been people who have proposed courts against Aadhaar.”

Responding to Congressman Manish Tewari, Prime Minister Modi said: "Doctors and nurses appeared in the form of God. The sanitation worker, paramedic appeared in the form of God."

Prime Minister salutes frontline workers in the fight against Covid-19.

Prime Minister Modi says we had to fight an “unknown enemy” when Covid-19 broke out in India. “But the discipline of 130 crore residents of India saved us,” he says.

After the crown, the new world order which will rise, India must become a powerful actor. “The way to achieve this is autonomy,” says PM Modi.

Prime Minister Modi talks about autonomous India. Watch the address live: The Prime Minister quotes Swami Vivekananda: “Every nation has a message to deliver, an ambition to fulfill and a destiny to achieve.” Modi says the way India has supported itself and others around is a turning point.

“The president’s speech strengthened the spirit of confidence among the Indian people.”

It is the duty of this Parliament to see where the country is at in 2047, a hundred years after the country gained freedom. , says PM Modi.

PM resumed his speech on the vote of thanks.

PM Narendra Modi arrives at Lok Sabha.

Lok Sabha’s proceedings resume.

