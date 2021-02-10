China’s corruption breakers warn toxic elements still part of homeland security apparatus

China’s highest disciplinary body has warned that corrupt elements linked to “big tigers” such as disgraced former security chief Zhou Yongkang are still in place.

According to a series of reports released on Monday by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), the country’s main anti-corruption body, not enough has been done to root out the “toxic elements” in organizations such as this. than the Ministry of Public Security, where a series of top executives have fallen as a result of corruption investigations.

The security apparatus has been a key area of ​​President Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption campaign since coming to power in 2012.

The commission said its investigation into the ministry that controls millions of police and domestic security agents has not “done enough to eliminate the toxic influence of Zhou Yongkang, (former head of Interpol). Meng Hongwei and (former vice minister of public security). Sun Lijun and not enough supervision and control over executive power in key areas and processes. “

Zhou, a former head of the Central Legal and Political Affairs Commission, the country’s top law enforcement agency, was jailed for life in 2015 for accepting bribes, abuse of power and disclosure of state secrets.

Meng, whose disappearance during a return visit to China from Interpol’s headquarters in France made headlines around the world, was jailed for 13 and a half years in January last year. His former colleague Sun, who has yet to appear in court, was investigated in April.

Current Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi vows the ministry will learn “Serious violations of discipline and the law by Meng Hongwei, Sun Lijun and others (and) resolutely and completely eliminate their toxic influence.”

The CCDI also said that Shaanxi province had not done enough to root out the “poisons left behind” by former party leader Zhao Zhengyong, who was given a suspended death sentence for corruption last July, and that officials occupying key positions had not been properly supervised.

But inspectors gave rare praise to Chongqing, a city now ruled by Xi’s protégé Chen Miner. He said the city had “resolutely eliminated the toxic influence” left by a series of sensational corruption scandals.

Former city party leader Bo Xilai, once considered a top leadership contender, and his successor Sun Zhengcai are both serving life sentences for corruption.

Bo Police Chief Wang Lijun was also jailed for 15 years in 2012. He sparked one of the most dramatic cases in modern Chinese history when he tried to seek asylum. at the US consulate in Chengdu after falling out with Bo, whom he accused of trying to cover up the murder of a British businessman – a crime for which Bo’s wife, Gu Kailai, was later jailed.

The CDI stressed the need to continue targeting “big tigers,” a term used to describe corrupt senior officials, and said “full loyalty” to Xi was essential.

His report also says officials must carry out their duties in accordance with the party’s grand vision and work to improve the environment, one of Xi’s political priorities.

Observers said that in addition to targeting corruption, the Communist Party is increasingly using CCDI inspection teams to ensure better performance of officials.

Alfred Wu, associate professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore, said inspection teams are now a very important part of the “pressure-driven government model”.

“The strong tone of these reports (CCDI) served as a strong and recurring reminder to officials not to be complacent, particularly on the complexity of purging corrupt elements linked to former ‘tigers’ and loyalty to management. current party, “Wu told me.

“Beijing wants to be 100% sure of stability during these years as it enters a tense period of (staffing) reshuffle and deciding the next leadership team of the 20th Communist Party Congress to be held in 2022. “

Xie Maosong, a political scientist at the University of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said inspection groups are increasingly becoming a tool to ensure that “people put their hearts into their work.”

“Faced with a strong anti-corruption campaign, some officials might think that it is better to do less to make fewer mistakes,” Xie said. “But the inspectors’ reports now insist not only on disciplinary issues, but also on the quality of their work … The units inspected must not only be clean, but show that they have put their hearts and minds into their work. work and have been proactive in achieving their goals. “

