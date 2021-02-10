Judge Isa questions PM’s stance on increasing funds for lawmakers after Secy’s letter does not satisfy court – Pakistan





Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa questioned Prime Minister Imran Khan’s stance on providing development funds to lawmakers on Wednesday, noting that a letter submitted by his senior secretary to the high court “did not contain the answers to the questions of the court “.

He made the remarks during the hearing of a case related to the Prime Minister’s approval of a 500 million rupee grant to lawmakers, which is heard by a bench of five members of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed and compromising Judge Mushir. Alam, Judge Umar Ata Bandial, Judge Ijaz-ul-Ahsan and Judge Isa.

“The letter does not have answers to questions from the court. It appears that the prime minister did not read the court order correctly,” Judge Isa observed.

On February 3, Judge Isa, while taking note of the plan for the distribution of development funds, asked the registry to file the case before the chief justice to constitute a bench to hear the case.

In the order, Judge Isa cited Article 5 (2) of the Constitution which prescribed obedience to the Constitution and the law as an inviolable obligation of every citizen and then stated that Article 204 (2 ) empowered the Supreme Court to take action against anyone who disobeyed any court order. In addition, the judges’ oath of office also required them to preserve, protect and defend the constitution, he said.

While chairing the PTI parliamentary party meeting on January 27, the Prime Minister accepted the long-standing demand from his party’s lawmakers for development funds for their constituencies and announced a grant of Rs500m for each member of the Assembly. national and provincial assemblies under sustainable development objectives so that they can carry out development actions for their constituents.

Judge Isa had asked Pakistan’s Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan to inform the court of the matter based on the government’s response. He ordered the court registry to provide advice to the federal government through the secretary to the cabinet, the principal secretary to the prime minister and the secretary of finance and to the provincial governments through their chief secretaries and finance secretaries.

The court also ordered notifications to be sent to the GA and Advocates General of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan as well as the capital territory of Islamabad and asked them to answer the question.

During today’s hearing, all provinces have submitted written responses to the tribunal, except Sindh. When the chief justice asked why he had not done so, the Sindh government attorney told the court it was because the provincial government had not given development funds to any lawmakers.

“The government of Sindh should have submitted a written response,” CJP Ahmed noted.

Meanwhile, the AGP told the court that granting development funds to lawmakers was “constitutionally bound”, adding that the prime minister knew “government funds cannot be misused” .

“No member of the National Assembly will receive any money,” he added.

Judge Isa asked who drafted the response submitted by the Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary to which AGP Khan replied that it was “a matter between the lawyer and his client”.

“The letter does not have correct English, it does not answer questions from the Court. It appears that the Prime Minister tried to keep the door open for [granting] Judge Isa observed.

He also pointed out that there was an “information storm” from the Ministry of Information every day.

“Either the Prime Minister has to stand firm on what he said or admit that he made a mistake. Why is the Prime Minister hiding behind his secretary? All the media published the news and the prime minister is silent, “said the SC judge.

The AGP Khan replied that if the prime minister “started to refute every piece of news himself, he could not do any other work.”

The court ordered the Sindh government to submit its response today. He also ordered the finance secretary to submit a clear response to the court, ordering that the report should also bear the prime minister’s signature.

The case has been adjourned until Thursday (tomorrow).

