Jokowi calls for criticism, Susi – Kwik Kian Gie points out hate speech and buzzer





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Recently, a number of national figures have complained about the state of opinion in the public sphere under the current administration of President Joko Widodo or Jokowi. Among them are Kwik Kian Gie and Susi Pudjiastuti. Kwik Kian Gie One of them was transmitted by the Minister for the Coordination of Economy, Finance and Industry (1999-2000) during the time of President Gur Dur, Kwik Kian Gie. On February 6, 2021, he complained on his Twitter account @kiangiekwik. “I have never been more afraid than now to express a different opinion in good faith to offer an alternative. Immediately the d-buzzer ended, the diodal personal affairs,” Kwik Kian Gie wrote. He then also compared the current conditions with the Suharto era. “Back in Pak Harto’s time, I got a very loose column from Kompas. Strong criticism. There wasn’t even a problem,” he said. Susi Pudjiastuti In addition to Kwik, there is also the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries (2014-2019) Susi Pudjiastuti who highlighted the problem of buzzer and hate speech. The former minister in Jokowi’s first term even commented directly on a tweet on Twitter. Jokowi. “Please help with the president’s call to stop hate speech … good hate speech in the name of religion, race / ethnicity, volunteers etc. The pandemic is enough to depress the social economy as well as everyone’s mental health, ”Susi wrote on her Twitter account on February 7, 2021. Then Susi also commented on the teasing of Internet users who offended the sometimes very rude government buzzer when they did not agree with them. “It is the grief of many others. This is why I begged Jokowi to remind the people of Indonesia to stop hate speechSusi wrote on February 10, 2021. Earlier, in his remarks on the Indonesian Ombudsman’s year-end report on February 8, 2021, President Jokowi called on the public to be more active in providing comments and criticism to the government. This, Jokowi said, is part of the process to create better public services. “The public must be more active in conveying criticism or potential maladministration and public service providers must also continue to step up their efforts to improve and repair,” Jokowi said. Turning to October 2020, the results of the Indonesian Political Indicators Survey showed that 47.7% of respondents said they somewhat agreed that citizens were increasingly afraid to express their opinions. Then, as many as 21.9 respondents said that residents strongly agree, the more afraid they are to voice their opinions. “The survey shows a growing threat to civil liberties. The majority of the public tends to agree or strongly agree that these days citizens are increasingly afraid to express their opinions (79, 6 percent), ”Indonesian Policy Indicators Executive Director Burhanuddin Muhtadi said in a virtual press conference Sunday, October 25, 2020. And apparently after years, figures like Kwik Kian Gie and Susi Pudjiastuti have shared their thoughts. comments on freedom of opinion.







