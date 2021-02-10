Prime Minister Modi to visit Kerala and Tamil Nadu on February 14 as election countdown draws to a close





Ahead of the Kerala and Tamil Nadu assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the two voting states on February 14, 2021, sources said. PM will inaugurate BPCL Integrated Refinery Expansion Complex, Kochi. On the same day, he will also be able to meet with the leaders of the state’s BJP. Later today, the Prime Minister will travel to Tamil Nadu and participate in events including the inauguration of the Chennai Metro rail service to Wimco Nagar. On February 7, PM visited Bengal and Assam. READ | PM Modi to inaugurate ‘World Summit on Sustainable Development 2021’ via video conference Visit of PM Modi Assam and Bengal Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited two states linked to the polls – Assam and West Bengal. He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several development projects. As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ramps up campaign efforts ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, this was the prime minister’s second visit to the two ballot-related states in the past two weeks. READ | Ahead of the polls in TN and Kerala, HM Amit Shah to chair the 29th South Zone Council meeting Nadda launches the center’s contribution for Kerala Ahead of the elections in Kerala, BJP chairman JP Nadda on Thursday addressed a public meeting in Thrissur, highlighted the Centre’s contribution to ensuring the well-being of the people of the state. For example, he mentioned that 12,000 crore rupees will be spent on six megaprojects whose foundations have been laid. Now this special attention has been given to Kerala under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Nadda cited 16,000 crore rupees spent on BPCL integrated refinery expansion complex in Kochi, 3,000 crore rupees spent on gas pipeline 450 km long natural course from Kochi to Mangaluru and Mumbai. -Economic Corridor of Kanyakumari. READ | PM Modi gets emotional as he bids farewell to Congolese MP Ghulam Nabi Azad to Rajya Sabha Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are scheduled for April-May 2021 and political parties have started their campaign. As DMK deputy Stalin plans to become chief minister for the first time, CM E Palaniswami (EPS) is fighting for his re-election. The BJP is allied with the AIADMK and is said to be in talks with Stalin’s estranged brother MK Alagiri. On the other hand, the AIADMK has said it is the big brother of the NDA alliance, although the party faces its own split due to Sasikala’s release from prison. Meanwhile, Kamal Hassan put an end to his election campaign due to leg surgery. Superstar Rajinikanth who was set to launch his party this year has stepped back due to health concerns. Pondicherry will also be going to the polls at the same time and there are problems in the Congress-DMK alliance as the party led by Stalin has announced its own face of CM. READ | PM Modi will likely respond to President Kovind’s speech to Lok Sabha on February 10







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos