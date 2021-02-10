Turkey unveils space program including 2023 lunar mission





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan unveiled an ambitious 10-year space program for his country that includes missions to the moon and sending Turkish astronauts to space

ANKARA, Turkey – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday unveiled an ambitious 10-year space program for his country that includes missions to the moon, sending Turkish astronauts into space and developing viable satellite systems in international level. Erdogan announced the program, seen as part of his vision to place Turkey in an expanded regional and global role, during a live televised event mixed with special effects. He said Turkey plans to make first contact with the moon in 2023, when the country marks the centenary of the founding of the Turkish republic. The first stage of the mission would go through international cooperation, while the second stage would use Turkish rockets, Erdogan said. Our main and most important goal for our national space program is the contact of the Republic, in its hundredth year, with the moon, said the Turkish leader. God willing, we are going to the moon. Erdogan also said Turkey’s goal is to send Turkish citizens into space with international cooperation, to work with other countries on building a spaceport, and to create a global brand in aircraft technology. satellites. I hope this roadmap, which will bring Turkey to the forefront of the global space race, will successfully come to life, he said. Turkey established the Turkish Space Agency, or TUA, in 2018, with the aim of joining the handful of other countries with space programs. Critics have questioned the government’s decision to spend huge sums of money on this goal at a time when the country’s economy is suffering. But supporters say a space program will create jobs for researchers and likely reduce the brain drain of emigrant scientists. Erdogan did not provide details on how Turkey plans to meet its goals. Last month, he and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke by phone and discussed cooperation on space technologies with Turkish companies. Meanwhile, a metal monolith that mysteriously appeared and disappeared on a field in southeast Turkey turned out to be a gimmick before the event. The 3 meter high (about 10 feet high) metal slab with the inscription Look at the sky, you will see the moon written in ancient Turkish script was found by a farmer in Sanliurfa province on Friday. The monolith was close to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Gobekli Tepe, which houses megalithic structures dating back to the 10th century BC, thousands of years before Stonehenge. The structure reportedly disappeared Tuesday morning, adding to the mystery. An image of the monolith was then projected onto the screen as Erdogan said: I now present Turkey’s 10-year vision, strategy and goals to you and say: Look at the sky, you will see the moon. Robert Badendieck contributed from Istanbul

