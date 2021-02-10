Neighbors alert as China introduces new anti-ballistic missile technology in centenary year

~~

Xi Jinping entered the Chinese Communist Party’s centenary year (1921-2021) on an expected basis of demonstrating greater military stealth and technological prowess.

More recently, Xi conducted a mid-ground anti-missile interception technology test on February 4, 2021. It becomes the Beijing’s fifth test of land-based anti-ballistic missiles with previous tests conducted in January 2010, January 2013, July 2014 and February 2018.

The latest test raises other questions about China’s military progress, ranging from its mid-range missile interception capabilities on land, to its missile interception capabilities in late stages of a missile launch, and how many relevant tests has China conducted beyond. those recognized in the public domain?

Missile launch during joint China-Russia military exercises (REUTERS / China Newsphoto / File)

Technological advances

Beijing has come a long way since 2016, when the Central Military Commission (CMC) established the Commission on Science and Technology, a high-level defense research body subordinate to the CMC. The S&T Commission is responsible for guiding cutting-edge technological innovation in military technology to advance PLA military modernization initiatives. It aims to accelerate the development of military technology to modernize the PLA using both civilian and military S&T resources.

Indeed, China’s PLA over the past decade has defined a very ambitious and cutting-edge defense technology program, including space, land and sea surveillance and early warning systems, drones, hypersonic missiles, etc.

He recently demonstrated his mastery of anti-missile interception technology by successfully conducting a mid-term ground interception test with a higher degree of accuracy on the success rate and reliability of interceptions.

Anti-missile interception technology is based on land, sea and space, depending on where the anti-missile systems are launched. Mid-point interception is considered a very critical missile-related technology, given that it is set in motion just in the middle of the ballistic missile flight path. This is the second step before the missile enters the atmosphere. Mid-term anti-ballistic missile tests typically focus on medium, long-range and intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

Wang Yanan of Beijings Aerospace Knowledge magazine highlighted the advanced technology involved in a mid-term interception operation. Responsible for shooting down medium, medium range and ICBM ICBMs, a mid-term ground interception test typically consists of several stages, including the launch of a target ballistic missile. Next are the missile surveillance satellites that detect the launch and immediately alert ground-based early warning systems to track the target and guide the interceptor to it.

Finally, the interceptor is fired and locked onto the incoming missile, before exploding near the target or hitting the target directly. In addition, researchers from the People’s Liberation Army National Defense University said Beijing is using a kinetic destruction vehicle to directly shoot down ballistic missiles, a technology known to be possessed only by the United States. United.

Behind the immediate military advances

It’s the start of his kick-off for the fall 2022 campaign that will see him enter for an unprecedented third term as CPC General Secretary and Chinas CMC Chairman.

The coming months will see Xi Jinping maximizing his national power and control while focusing on the upcoming National People’s Conference and China’s 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025).

Since 1953, China’s Five-Year Plans have been considered perhaps the most important policy document indicating political direction for China’s future economic development, which in turn has a vital imprint on military posture. and comprehensive defense of Beijing. The strong military modernization program undertaken by the PLA has become the main basis of deterrence to achieve China’s foreign policy goals.

Xi Jinping, on the territorial level, seeks Han Chinese power to create new borders, rewrite history to justify these new territorial lines, and use military stealth to ensure history is rewritten.

China’s regional policy and posture in the above context will be equally guided by its economy and military. As Beijing pushes its limits, managing China’s growing power and influence and its strategic posture is essential for the entire Indo-Pacific security order.

Author: Dr. Monika Chansoria

Dr. Monika Chansoria is Senior Fellow at the Japanese Institute of International Affairs (JIIA) in Tokyo. The opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the policy or position of the Japan Institute of International Affairs or any other organization with which the author is affiliated. She tweets @MonikaChansoria.