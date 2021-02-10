Prime Minister questions credibility of politicians on trade in conscience against democracy





File photo

KALLAR SYEDAN (Rawalpindi), February 10 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that buying votes in senatorial elections for 30 years has been a big question mark over the credibility of politicians who support a corrupt system and exchanged their conscience in the name of democracy ”.

A big question awaits us, whether it is to go to Senate polls with the old corrupt system or to act transparently instead, the prime minister told media in response to questions about the recent video showing politicians buying and selling votes ahead of the 2018 senatorial elections. his visit to Kallar Syedan.

The prime minister said the corrupt practices came to light after he and his party members received offers to sell votes from multiple sides ahead of the previous senatorial elections.

He recalled that he was approached by different people for money and offered funds for Shaukat Khanum Hospital as another form of bribe.

Imran Khan said: What kind of democracy is this where votes are sold; it is nothing, but a stain on democracy.

He recalled that he had ousted 20 of his party which had taken money to vote in the last senatorial elections, adding that some of them had also invoked the jurisdiction of the court against the action.

The prime minister dismissed the opposition’s claims for knowing about the video much earlier, saying that if he had known about it he would have taken it to court.

The prime minister said the Pakistani Democratic Movement has entered into an alliance to protect their corruption and ill-gotten money.

The market for corruption in politics is on the rise, but no other party is ready to change it, he said, regretting that in the past people have become senators by buying votes from members of national assemblies. and provincial.

He said that currently the rate of a single Senate vote in Balochistan ranges from 500 to 700 million rupees, which was unfortunate.

Those involved in such an extravaganza will later recover by minting money from the treasury, he said.

When asked about Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leader Fazlur Rehman, who advised Imran Khan to learn politics from him, he said the JUI-F leader himself was the one who had the most benefited from the secret ballot.

Imran Khan said he had been advocating an open ballot for five years.

He mentioned that the Pakistani Muslim League-N and the Pakistani People’s Party previously signed a democracy charter and accepted an open ballot, but changed their minds to support their corruption.

He believed that the party in power could benefit more from the secret ballot because it was part of the government.

However, he said, “we want to change the system for the benefit of the country and end the corruption.”

The Prime Minister said that with corruption at the leadership level, honesty at the lower levels could not be expected.

Regarding inflation, he said that the devaluation of the Pakistani currency against the dollar had caused prices to rise.

He said that during the PPP government, the rupee weakened by about 25 percent while during the PTI government, the value of rupees fell by 24.5 percent against dollars.

He expressed the hope that with the continued trend of export growth, the situation would improve.

On cricket he said he remains unable to watch Pakistan’s ongoing matches against South Africa due to a busy schedule, but pledged to make efforts to remove the loopholes of the existing structure in order to make more talents shine.

