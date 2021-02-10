This photo shows former US President Donald Trump working in Florida in 2017, not 2021





A photo has been shared thousands of times on Twitter alongside a claim that former US President Donald Trump was working in his office in the US state of Florida in 2021, shortly after President Joe Biden’s inauguration. The claim, however, is false: The photo actually shows Trump working at his private complex in Florida in 2017 while still president.

The photo was posted to Twitter here on February 3, 2021.

The tweet is written in a combination of English and Traditional Chinese. Itreads: Latest photo from Trump’s Florida office / We love President Trump.

Screenshot taken on February 10, 2021 of the misleading Twitter post

The message circulated online just weeks after Trump left office on Jan.20, 2021 and moved to his resort residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. AFP reported on the developments here.

The photo has also been shared thousands of times with a similar statement on Twitter here and here. Brigitte Gabriel, a right-wing American author, shared the photo with the claim on Twitter here.

The claim, however, is wrong.

Reverse image and keyword searches on Google revealed that the photo was released by the U.S. news agency Associated Press (AP) here on November 23, 2017, while Trump was still President of the United States.

The photo, credited to AP photographer Alex Brandon, is captioned: President Donald Trump chats with members of the armed forces via video conference at his private club, Mar-a-Lago, on Thanksgiving, Thursday 23 November 2017, in Palm Beach, Florida.

Below is a screenshot comparison between the photo in the misleading post (L) and the AP 2017 photo (R):

Comparison of screenshots between the photo of the misleading post (L) and the photo posted by AP (R)

The misrepresentation regarding the photo was also debunked by news site TruthOrFiction.com.

