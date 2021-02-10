Darmizal instead trains Jokowi volunteers

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – The President of the Democratic Party, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) managed to gain popularity for Democrats. Former Democratic executive Darmizal in the 2019 presidential and vice-presidential elections (pilpres) instead trained a volunteer to support Joko Widodo (Jokowi). This was stated by the head of the Democratic Strategic Communication Agency, Herzaky Mahendra Putra, on Wednesday (10/2/2021).

“Mr. Darmizal was an apostate of the Democratic Party. We are supporting who in the 2019 presidential election, but instead he chose to train Jokowi volunteers. There is also an official letter that he has resigned from management. In us, the cadres are apostates like that, it’s the same as leaving the party too, ”said Herzaky.

Herzaky also said: “We are fighting hard for Pileg 2019 (legislative election) because many polls predict Democrats are only 3-4%, but he (Darmizal) is even busy training volunteers for the affairs of the presidential election which is also not our framework. as a presidential candidate, and different from the leadership of our president at the time. What kind of executives, if they behave like this? “

Herzaky said that in Pileg 2019, AHY served as the commander of the Joint Task Force (Kogasma) command. AHY has been tasked with leading the Pileg 2019 campaign. Herzaky explained, AHY has traveled all over the archipelago. Synergy and collaboration with executives from all over Indonesia.

“It’s really sweaty, it’s hot, it’s raining to increase the votes of the Democratic Party in 2019. Alhamdulillah, thanks to the hard work and struggle of the cadres led by Mas AHY, and guided by Mr. SBY (Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono) from afar, because they were looking after the late Ms Ani who was ill, the Democrats won 7.77%, ”Herzaky said.

Herzaky stressed that the struggle he went through was not easy. Because, from a prediction of 3-4%, the Democrats could in fact gain 7.77%. “Then Mas AHY claimed success through his personal services? Do not. In fact, he highlighted the activism and strength of the extraordinary cadres as the key, ”Herzaky said.

Herzaky said without AHY, Democrats would not have won such high votes. Therefore, Herzaky said, Democratic voters have firmly chosen AHY as chairman of the V Democratic Congress on March 15, 2020. “Demorkat voters and cadres know how Mas AHY figures and fights for Democrats,” Herzaky said.

After AHY took the lead, according to Herzaky, Democrats grew taller and taller. AHY’s leadership is known to be very accommodating. “Emphasizes solidarity and organizational strength. Before giving instructions, he first gave an example. Leadership by example, the term, ”Herzaky said.

Herzaky said that when the Covid-19 pandemic hit Indonesia, AHY distributed masks, ventilators and various other needs to the community. AHY is also helping the economy of residents affected by the pandemic by donating basic foodstuffs. Administrators and executives did not hesitate to take out their personal pockets.

AHY’s leadership style, according to Herzaky, is firm, measurable, full of determination. As much as possible as a solution, contributing to the people, it turned out to be loved by the public. Obviously, Herzaky continued, the 2020 Pilkada was proof of that. The Democrat took 48% of the victory. There are 65 cadres who have been elected in the pilkada.

Herzaky said several surveys have shown a very significant increase in eligibility. For example, in a survey of Indonesian political indicators, Democrats scored 5.9% in October 2020 compared to 4.6% in February 2020. Likewise, the national Polmatrix survey at the end of December 2020. Democrats obtained significantly increased to 7.5% from 3.7% in September 2020.

The Voxpopuli Research Center survey kicked off Democrats’ eligibility in January 2021, reaching 5.1%. It rises from the 3.3% result in October 2020. Herzaky then questioned the reasons why Darmizal and the former cadres, as well as palace officials, forced the Democratic Party’s takeover movement ( GPKPD) by force through the Extraordinary Plan of Congress (KLB).

“Do you want to improve the Democratic Party, or win over the Democrats who are doing their best in the public eye? If you feel like you were awesome and that you were instrumental in building the Democratic Party for 2004-2009, you wouldn’t do not realize and remember that there is the factor name SBY. effect very big at this time, feel free to just form a new party. Why are you busy hijacking the burgeoning Democratic Party? Herzaky said.

Source: BeritaSatu.com