What is Clubhouse, the new buzzing audio chat app?

Clubhouse, an invite-only audio chat app launched less than a year ago, has caught the attention of big names in the tech industry like Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, without forget about the Chinese government, which has already blocked it in the country. What is Clubhouse, you ask?

WHAT IS CLUBHOUSE?

The iPhone-only app, once you’re there, lets you start or listen to conversations on a multitude of topics, from tech to pro sports, parenting, black literature and more. There are no messages, photos or videos, only the profile pictures of the people and their voices.

Conversations can be intimate, like a phone call, or can include thousands of people listening to a conference in bold print, like a lecture or an interview on stage. Think podcast, conference call, and social media all at the same time. It’s free to use and there is no advertising, at least not at this point.

HOW CAN I REGISTER?

Currently, the only way to get an invite is to tag one with someone already on Clubhouse. It’s still in beta, “like Gmail was in its early days, when it was a nerd value badge to get an account. If you don’t know anyone who can invite you yet, you might not. – not have to wait much longer. When Clubhouse first came out, new members only received two invitations. That number has now grown to five, indicating that the app feels ready to expand its You can also download the app and register on a waiting list to be admitted to Clubhouse.

A d

It’s part of the app’s current appeal as an exclusive club, but it’s getting bigger by the minute. The aura was amplified by the power of early members such as rap star Drake, actor Jared Leto, actress Tiffany Haddish, and influential tech figures such as venture capital Marc Andreessen and CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey.

Once you’ve received an invite, you can import your Twitter profile or start from scratch, then follow people or clubs “on a wide range of topics. The app encourages people to use their real names, although this does does not appear to be applied.You’ll also need an iPhone Clubhouse that does not yet work on Android phones and is not on the web.

WHO BUILT THE CLUBHOUSE?

It was created by Silicon Valley entrepreneur Paul Davison known for a location-based social networking app Highlight that Pinterest bought in 2016, and former Google engineer Rohan Seth. While this clearly wasn’t planned, they probably couldn’t have picked a better time to start welcoming a select few to the Clubhouse. The app debuted last March, as people were ordered to stay at home to fight the pandemic and found themselves eager to talk to other people besides their family or roommates.

A d

WHY IS IT GETTING MORE ATTENTION NOW?

The main reason is probably that Musk and Zuckerberg made surprise appearances on Clubhouse recently. When two tech icons with a total value of $ 280 billion choose to use the same app to deliver their message within days of each other, people tend to sit down and notice.

During his appearance on Jan.31, Musk began by discussing his mission to get to Mars through his rocket company Space X and sharing his take on cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence, and the ongoing pandemic. But then he rocked the Clubhouse by summoning Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev to the virtual stage for an interview about the role of apps in transforming GameStops action from a dud into a Wall Street sensation that has at least briefly devastated sophisticated investors who had bet stocks would continue. to decrease.

This interview illustrated two important points to remember about the Clubhouse. While the app itself says it doesn’t record chats that take place in its rooms, that doesn’t mean other participants are not. And published tapes of discussions like this also prove that there are ways around the 5,000-person limit at clubs.

A d

Zuckerberg’s February 4 appearance on Clubhouse didn’t plunge into something as hot as the GameStop frenzy, but his presence added to the app’s curiosity nonetheless.

IS IT ALL FROM THE TECHNICAL INDUSTRY?

While Clubhouse’s early users were largely venture capitalists and startups, the app’s user base has grown, its membership diversity has also grown. Users can now explore topics such as Ask A Coach: Life, Love & The Pursuit of Joy, Money / Health, “Bitcoin Basics for Baby Boomers”, “Drag Race Clubhaus”, “Investing While Black” and Plant-Based Basics for Beginners with Dietitian Jasmin. ”

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN CHINA?

Thousands of Chinese users flocked to the app in recent months, drawn by the unfettered discussions it has allowed with people abroad, especially on democracy, Taiwan and other sensitive topics. This was particularly striking given that the government of President Xi Jinpings is increasingly hostile to independent voices. The clubhouse has allowed many mainland users to communicate directly with residents of Hong Kong and Taiwan and with exiles from the Uyghur minority in the northwestern Xinjiang region.

A d

The app was removed from Apple Inc.’s Chinese store on at least December 16, according to Benjamin Ismail, an Apple Censorship activist who tracks censorship in the Apple Store. Users could still download it if they had access to an Apple app store overseas.

But on Monday, Chinese users lost access to Clubhouse, just as thousands of other websites and social media apps were blocked by the Chinese Communist Party using the world’s most extensive internet filter system.