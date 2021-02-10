Former PTI leader admits accepting rupee 10million bribe ahead of 2018 Pak Senate elections, South Asia News





After a video went viral on Tuesday that showed Pakistani lawmakers from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by Prime Minister Imran Khan accepting bribes ahead of the 2018 senatorial elections, former PTI lawmaker Ubaid Ullah Mayar confessed to accepting a bribe worth 10 million rupees.

Speaking to Geo News, Mayar said he took the money at the direction of then-Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak and also said the PTI-led provincial government paid 10 million rupees to all members of the National Assembly (MPA).

He also mentioned that the corruption incident took place at the home of the Speaker of the National Assembly and that it was the provincial government, which paid money to MPAs and then made a video.

“At that time, Pervez Khattak had formed a committee of 17 AMPs and asked us to vote for them, paid us money and promised to give us tickets to the party,” he said, adding that he was not aware of having been filmed when receiving the money.

He also informed that he had addressed the High Court on the matter, adding that he stands by (his) statement and is “not afraid of anyone,” Geo News reported.

Responding to a question about two people from another party, who could be seen taking money in the video, Mayar said: “Khattak had promised to make them ministers if they joined. the PTI, which was subsequently held. ”

He also said he was asked to return the money because he was suspected of not having voted for the PTI candidate. It comes after a video of PTI lawmakers receiving bribes ahead of the 2018 Senate election surfaced on social media amid the ongoing war of words between the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan. and the opposition on the question of the open ballot before the Senate polls.

According to a Geo News report, the video showed a couple of PTI National Assembly (MNA) members snatching money from Mohammad Ali Bacha, a former Pakistani People’s Party (PPP) MPA ahead of the elections. 2018 senatorial elections.

In the video, stacks of currency are seen in the video atop a table in front of members of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa PTI.

Following the publication of the video, Imran Khan ordered the impeachment of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s justice minister, Sultan Mohammad Khan, who had joined the PTI before the 2018 elections, according to a Samaa TV report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos