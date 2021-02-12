Dan ODonoghue: Is number 10 in “panic mode” on the union?

As the coronavirus gripped the country last March and the British began to prepare for life in lockdown, Downing Street quietly began to worry about another crisis: the future of the Union.

Brexit and the arrival of Boris Johnson at number 10 had re-energized the Scottish independence movement and the lead unionists had enjoyed for so long in the polls was starting to wane.

The 2019 general election saw the number of Scottish Conservative MPs drop from 13 to six. More importantly, the SNP fired 48 MPs in a yellow wave that put independence firmly back on the agenda.

To reverse the trend, Number 10 and the Cabinet Office decided to create a political unit in the heart of Westminster, which would be dedicated to the Union.

A former Scottish MP has been given sole responsibility for this Union unit with the mission of taking the fight to the SNP, streamlining UK government policy to make it user-friendly and being the behind-the-scenes coordinator / fixer of Scotland.

Eleven months later that man, Luke Graham, was sacked following 20 opinion polls showing majority support for independence.

Some have tried to blame Mr. Graham for not reversing the union situation, but the seeds of today’s problems were sown many years ago.

Several sources told me that the problems really started with the arrival of Theresa Mays at number 10. From the start, there had been clashes between Ruth Davidsons ‘office and Mays’ chief advisor, Fiona Hill of Greenock, on the leadership of the Scottish Conservative Party.

The arrival of Johnsons saw things go from bad to worse. The Prime Ministers’ team distrusted the Scottish Party; they saw a lot of Scottish Tories as leftovers and an obstacle to his Get Brexit Done government.

That mistrust manifested itself in the sacking of Scotland Office veteran David Mundell, who had been at Dover House since 2010.

Mundells ‘departure was soon followed by Davidsons’ exit to Edinburgh.

For a time the case for the Union was lost at sea, with the focus in Westminster on Brexit.

Since the Brexit deal was struck, there has been a scramble in number 10 to get out of the issue of independence.

Following Mr Graham’s sacking, Number 10 gave Oliver Lewis, a Dominic Cummings’ vote protege, the Union Unity.

Sources who know Lewis say he is a street fighter who will get things done.

Lewis already has a team of three and was given the green light this week to hire four more staff to craft policies that make the UK an attractive offer in Scotland.

He will not leave any stone unturned in the fight against the SNP, a Westminster source told me.

But before Lewis and his unit take action, it will be the turn of the Scottish Conservative Party to take on the SNP and the independence argument in Mays Holyrood’s election.

Douglas Ross’ performance in May will give No 10 an indication of the scale of the challenge to save the Union and shape the intensity of the campaign they must lead this year.

Whatever the outcome, one thing is certain: a few visits bearing the Union Flag and a spreadsheet detailing how much Holyrood has been given to Barnett, the consequences will not be enough. Polls are starting to suggest the Scots are putting sovereignty above money, as Britain’s Brexit voters did in 2016.

This time around it will take a much more emotional cause for the Union and Johnson is not the man to do it.

Poll after poll has shown the Prime Minister is not well received in Scotland. His role as Chief Brexiteer is by far his most damaging trait, while his perceived mismanagement of the pandemic has helped and his eccentric style does not land north of the border.

This is where the problem lies: Lewis and his team may well end up devising a number of Union-building policies only to find that they have no one to defend them.

If Ross is humiliated in May, will he stay? Does Ruth Davidson want to take responsibility for a referendum campaign? And what about the cavalry? Scottish Labor is still watching the navel in its leadership race, while the Lib Dems are a relatively exhausted force.

So, to the question of whether number 10 is in panic mode on the Union …

It would be safe to assume that the answer is yes.

Dan ODonoghue is the press and newspaper correspondent in Westminster