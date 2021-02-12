Pakistan to vaccinate 70% of target population this year





A paramedic prepares a dose of Sinopharm coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine before administering it to a health worker at a vaccination center in Karachi, Pakistan on February 11, 2021. Image credit: Reuters

Islamabad: The government of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khans is convinced to vaccinate 70% of the target population by the end of 2021.

At a press conference, policymakers from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) shared with the media recommendations that according to global guidelines some 100 million people must receive COVID-19 injections to reach the objective of collective immunity in the country. Dr Naushin Hamid, parliamentary secretary of the party responsible for health, explained that out of 200 million inhabitants, more than half were young. Therefore, the government was targeting the remaining 100 million.

Young population

According to the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) report, Pakistan has one of the youngest populations in the world. Sixty-four percent of the country’s population is under 29, of which about 30% are between 15 and 29 years old.

Of the remaining 100 million, she said, vaccinating 70 million would help meet the goal of preventing and controlling the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

By the end of September this year, 30 million people will be vaccinated because we will have large stocks of vaccines in the coming days, Dr Hamid said.

Vaccination criteria

The federal government has already made it clear that the COVID-19 vaccine will be administered free of charge in public health facilities.

Criteria were defined for frontline health workers after consultation with provincial stakeholders, and a resource management system (RMS) was put in place so that they can be registered in health facilities.

33 deaths, 1270 cases in one day

Pakistan reported 33 deaths from COVID-19 and 1,270 confirmed cases of the virus on Friday in 24 hours.

According to the official COVID-19 portal, the country’s total number of cases after new infections has climbed to 560,363 and the death toll 12,218.

The country has also recorded 1,481 recoveries in the past 24 hours. The total number of recoveries in the country has now reached 518,164.

Islamabads DG Health and DHO receive blows to boost doctors’ morale

Against the backdrop of the slow response from frontline health workers to receiving vaccine doses, the Director General of Health, Dr Muhammad Safdar, and the District Health Officer (DHO), Dr Zaeem Zia, got vaccinated on Friday.

In Islamabad so far, less than 300 frontline health workers have received vaccines. In a social media post, Dr Zaeem Zia said he and DG Dr Safdar had been injected with COVID-19.

We urge all of our frontliners to follow your schedule and not believe in any myths! We are good and healthy and we want you to stay safe, he tweeted.

There are around 7,000 frontline health workers, doctors and paramedics, and the government has given them 8,000 shots by February 15 in the federal capital.

