Turkish opposition lawmaker returns to seat after jail

ANKARA: Enis Berberoglu, MP for Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), officially returned to office on Thursday after an Istanbul court closed the criminal complaints against him. Berberoglu had been found guilty of leaking confidential state documents related to Syria.

Istanbul’s 14th High Criminal Court dropped the charges against Berberoglu on Monday following a ruling by the country’s Constitutional Court which unanimously ruled on January 21 that Berberoglus’ right to stand for election and to stand for election engaging in political activities had been violated by lower courts due to legal proceedings against him. should have been suspended due to his re-election as an MP in the June 2018 elections in the country.

Berberoglu, a former journalist, was sentenced by a court to less than five years and 10 months in prison in 2017 for his role in leaking confidential documents on National Intelligence Organization trucks transporting weapons to the Syria. He was convicted of espionage and providing footage of the trucks to a dissident journalist.

Although he was re-elected to parliament in June 2018, he was not released from prison until September that year, when the Court of Cassation postponed his sentence due to his re-election. In June 2020, the Turkish parliament withdrew Berberoglu’s parliamentary immunity for the 2015-2018 legislature, and he was placed under house arrest to serve the remainder of his original sentence. But human rights activists and lawyers have repeatedly said his re-election in 2018 meant his parliamentary immunity still applies, a claim that has now been upheld by Turkey’s highest court.

While the Constitutional Court’s ruling on Enis Berberoglu and his subsequent return to parliament are positive first steps, they should be the rule, not the exception, said Gina S. Lentine, Senior Program Officer for Europe and Eurasia at Freedom House, at Arab News.

Freedom House stresses that this same precedent should apply to other politicians jailed for their opposition roles, including Leyla Guven and Selahattin Demirtas, former HDP lawmakers.

Last year Guven, a leading Kurdish opposition figure, was sentenced to 22 years in prison for terrorism, and her parliamentary immunity was lifted in June 2020. Demirtas, former HDP co-chair, is also serving a sentence from prison.

Since the failed 2016 coup attempt, the Turkish government has targeted political opposition, virtually destroying political pluralism and gravely undermining the fundamental right to free association. Freedom of association is one of the most important elements of a healthy and functioning democracy, Lentine said.

On paper, Turkey frequently says it will adopt reforms, but on the ground, the government continues to raise the bar by restricting fundamental freedoms. We see this with the law enforcement response to students and professors exercising their right to free and peaceful assembly in response to the controversial appointment of Melih Bulu (as rector of Bogazici University) by the president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, she continued.

The same goes for the recent passage of the Terrorist Financing Act which threatens to restrict the freedom of association of NGOs, and the refusal of Turkish governments to deal with judgments of the European Court of Human Rights on Demirtas and (the imprisoned philanthropist Osman) Kavala, she added.

With a constitutional change in May 2016, the Turkish parliament removed the immunity of 154 deputies.

The arrest and lifting of parliamentary immunity of several parliamentarians, including Berberoglu, was a direct result of this change, Tevfik Sonmez Kucuk, professor of constitutional law at Yeditepe University in Istanbul, told Arab News.

According to article 83 of the Constitution, his parliamentary immunity was renewed with his re-election as a parliamentarian, but he was arrested despite this apparent legal provision, he added.

Kucuk also warned that Berberoglus’ parliamentary immunity could again be lifted as another summary of the proceedings against him, with more serious allegations, has already been submitted to parliament.

Therefore, one must remain cautious in considering this decision as a precedent, he said.

Berberoglu is expected to participate in the parliamentary session on Tuesday.