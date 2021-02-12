Asad Qaiser, Pervaiz Khattak will not be investigated in the video scandal: Fawad Chaudhry





Federal Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry.

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Defense Minister Pervez Khattak will not be questioned during investigations into the video scandal because those who brought allegations against them are liars and have sold their conscience, said Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Thursday.

Speaking to Geo News, Chaudhry said senior PTI leaders would not be questioned by the committee set up by Prime Minister Imran Khan to conduct a detailed investigation into the events that occurred. The Prime Minister ordered the investigative team to submit a report and recommendations to him.

“PTI leaders will not be questioned on the basis of allegations made by those who have sold their conscience because their accusations are not worthy,” the federal minister said, adding that the committee would investigate who was the beneficiary of this illegal activity and who lost in the game.

Fawad Chaudhry, sits on the three-member ministerial committee alongside Minister of Human Rights Shireen Mazari and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s help on accountability, lawyer Mirza Shahzad Akbar.

Following the 2018 senatorial elections, around 20 members of the ruling PTI were removed from their posts after reports emerged that they were “selling their votes.”

Former PTI leaders Zahid Durrani and Obaid Mayar were visible in the video and sacked at the time.

Justice Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sultan Muhammad, who was part of the Qaumi Watan Party in 2017 but joined the PTI before the 2018 general election, was also asked to resign after being seen in the video.

Durrani and Mayar alleged that the KP government distributed the money in the presence of Defense Minister Pervez Khattak and NA President Asad Qaiser.

These allegations would also be examined by the Committee.

