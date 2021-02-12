Of course, Donald Trump’s team did not tell the truth about his Covid-19 disease





Throughout Trump’s presidential campaign and four years in the White House, he and his loved ones have repeatedly sought to cover up his overall health – setting new lows in transparency standards for our CEO in the process. .

Recall that the extent of Trump’s medical history that we became aware of during the 2016 campaign was a single handwritten note from his longtime physician, Harold Bornstein, which included this now infamous line: “If he is elected, Mr. Trump, I can say unequivocally, will be the healthiest person ever elected to the presidency. “(We found out three years later that, according to Bornstein, Trump dictated this letter to him and then pressured him to sign it.) While in the White House, Trump never fully explained his surprise visit to Walter Reed Hospital in the fall of 2019. While assistants at the time said it was just to jump on his annual physique, we later learned that the vice president Mike Pence had been warned that he might need to take over as president if Trump were to be numbed, which is not what happens in a normal physique.

When Trump tested positive for Covid-19 in October 2020, it was virtually impossible to get a clear answer on his condition from anyone in the White House – including White House doctor Sean Conley.

Conley has repeatedly given upbeat assessments of Trump’s health while battling the disease, conveniently parsing the words to avoid acknowledging what we now know (and long suspected): It was a very serious health crisis for Trump.

When Conley was criticized for his unrelated people here! approach to the President’s health, he replied this way:

“I was trying to reflect the optimistic attitude of the team, the president during his illness. I didn’t want to give any information that might point the course of the illness in another direction, and in doing so, it turned out to be past. that we’re trying to hide something. “

Which tells you everything you need to know about Conley – and the approach to Trump’s health that he and the White House team have taken. What a difference the desire to “reflect the optimistic attitude of the team [and] the president, “on Trump’s condition? And why would Conley provide accurate information on Trump’s condition” steer the course of the disease in another direction?

The fact that Trump’s condition is even more serious than we thought, is therefore not surprising. A lack of transparency – and Trump’s desire to always be seen as strong and, uh, manly – was a feature, not a problem, of Trump’s White House.

But we should all be appalled that we received so much misleading information about the President of the United States’ condition as he battled a virus that not only downplayed him at every turn, but also killed over 475,000. Americans.

Knowing the full picture of a president’s health – whether that president is Trump or Joe Biden or whoever succeeds Biden – is a public right. Willingly being misinformed or receiving very limited information for public relations reasons should not be excused. Or repeated.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos