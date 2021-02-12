Turkey rejects US call to release jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala





11 Feb 2021 Turkey rejected a February 11 call for the release of Osman Kavala, a Turkish businessman and philanthropist, saying the United States has no right to tell Turkish courts how to conduct its business. But amid all the swagger, Ankara’s nerves grow increasingly frayed at the icy tone adopted by the newly installed administration of Joe Biden. A senior Turkish official told Al-Monitor: “We are feeling more and more of a rush.” He refused to elaborate. The State Department called the charges against Kavala “specious” in a autonomous declaration of February 10 designed to convey its seriousness. The statement referred to the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights calling for the immediate release of Kavala. He also mentioned American academic Henri Barkey, who, along with Kavala, has been indicted on false charges of espionage and conspiracy to overthrow the government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Barkey is in the United States and is being tried in absentia. “Taken together with the other public statements, this administration sends a clear signal about the need for Turkey to tackle rule of law issues. It is a challenge for Turkey to once again become the kind of country that the United States wants to work with, ”said a Western diplomat not speaking for attribution. “The number one priority issue for this administration is to rebuild its alliances and partnerships which it believes have been undermined by the latter. This will mean a more coherent and coherent approach between the United States and its European allies towards Turkey, ”added the diplomat.

The stricter approach has manifested itself in multiple ways. Secretary of State Tony Blinken has yet to call his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu. Erdogan’s entourage is frantically lobbying the White House for a call with Biden. The highest contact between Ankara and Washington so far has been between National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Erdogan’s Chief Advisor Ibrahim Kalin. The White HouseReading the exchange was hardly effusive. The State Department has rebuked Turkey twice before – once for the government’s brutal crackdown on protesters at Istanbul’s Bogazici University and for its anti-LGBT rhetoric surrounding the protests. On February 4, State Department spokesman Ned Price targeted Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu for claiming the United States was behind the July 2016 attempt to overthrow Erdogan. “These remarks and other unfounded and irresponsible allegations of American responsibility for the events in Turkey are incompatible with Turkey’s status as a NATO ally and a strategic partner of the United States,” he said. . As Ankara braced for change after four years of being pampered by Donald Trump, the eagerness with which the Biden administration changed course appears to have caught Erdogan and his lieutenants by surprise. “Erdogan was hoping to strike some sort of deal with the Biden administration whereby he would act more conciliatively internationally and continue to cope with democratic hindsight at home,” said Berk Esen, assistant professor of political science at Sabanci University. “It will not happen.” Recent government maneuvers include ill-received overtures to Israel. He also talks about reopening the borders and establishing diplomatic relations with Armenia after helping Azerbaijan crush its eastern neighbor with the help of Syrian mercenaries from Nagorno-Karabakh. The main Turkish opposition parties have yet to comment on Washington’s new language. The Kurds, however, have expressed dismay at the failure of the Biden administration to tackle the plight of the ever-growing population of Kurdish politicians and activists who are behind bars. Giran Ozcan, the representative in Washington of the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP), the third largest party in parliament, admitted that “the force of his statement on Kavala was very good”. However, “he fails to mention democratically elected officials who have been jailed and denied their right to represent their constituents. It appears that the State Department is intentionally ignoring Kurdish elected officials, ”Ozcan told Al-Monitor. “They completely overlooked Demirtas and never mentioned him at all.” Ozcan was referring to former HDP co-chair Selahattin Demirtas who has been in prison since October 2016 in another example of politically motivated charges. In December, the European Court of Human Rights, whose judgments are binding on Turkey, called for its immediate launch. Turkey refused to comply and brought a new action against him. “The administration has set the tone for its interest in these issues. The Kurds should feel encouraged. The administration has only been in office for three weeks, ”the Western diplomat said in response to Ozcan’s comments. The Biden administration’s most immediate request is for Turkey to get rid of its recently acquired Russian S-400 missiles. If he does not, further sanctions could follow those imposed on Turkey’s national defense procurement agency in December under the Countering America’s Adversaries Act. After months of tribulation, Ankara begins to blink. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar signaled in an interview with the Hurriyet daily that Turkey could cede ground if Washington ends its partnership with a Syrian Kurdish militia that has ties to Kurdish rebels fighting Turkey. But Washington is not in the mood to compromise. US forces will remain in northeastern Syria to counter Islamic State and effectively serve as a shield for the Kurds. Price said at a press briefing on February 10: “We have urged and continue to urge Turkey not to retain this [S-400] system. They threaten the security of NATO technology and are incompatible with Turkey’s commitment as a NATO ally. It will not have gone unnoticed in Ankara that Saudi Arabia freed activist Loujain al-Hathloul after the Biden administration withdrew its support for the kingdom’s military campaign against Houthi rebels in Yemen. Earlier this month, the White House said the US president expected Saudi Arabia to improve its human rights record. Erdogan has bowed to American pressure in the past. In October 2018, Turkey released North Carolina pastor Andrew Brunson, who was being held on a cocktail of extravagant terrorist charges, after Trump threatened “significant sanctions.” Likewise, Turkey released German Turkish journalist Deniz Yucel in 2018 when German Chancellor Angela Merkel threatened to punish a similar sentence. A federal case against Turkish state lender Halkbank for helping Iran escape billions of dollars in US economic sanctions is set to resume next month, putting further pressure on Ankara to correct its behavior. Are you okay? Former Syrian envoy Jim Jeffrey said in an interview with Al-Monitor that “when in a rush, Erdogan is a rational actor.” Jeffrey added: “Erdogan won’t back down until you show him his teeth. You have to be prepared, when Erdogan goes too far, to really suppress him and make sure he understands this beforehand.







