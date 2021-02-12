ITV Rejected Donald Trump’s Life Stories Appearance, Says Piers Morgan | Entertainment News





Piers Morgan revealed that ITV turned down the opportunity to feature President Donald Trump in Life Stories.

The Good Morning Britain star has received critical acclaim for his series of one-on-one celebrity interviews and his old friend whom he met when he appeared on Celebrity Apprentice in America in 2008, and finally to be crowned the winner of the reality TV series. be on the show before he was elected president in 2016, but the network didn’t want him as a guest.

In an interview with Heat magazine, Piers said: I got him for Life Stories several years ago, before he ran for president, and ITV said no.

Trump was turned down and it was really embarrassing.

After winning Celebrity Apprentice I did an interview with him for GQ and said, I got this show, wanna do it? He said, of course.

But ITV didn’t want him. They’re probably taking her now! “

The two got into a fight last year after Piers criticized Trump’s presidency, but the 55-year-old broadcaster would still like to include him on the show.

He said: I would love to make life stories with Trump.

It is a strange thing. I fell out with him because I found his behavior so spectacularly horrible last year.

Especially since the election where he refused to accept the result and then led his crowd to riot.

It was totally unacceptable.

It’s very hard to be cordial with someone like that, given what he’s done.

But, you know, time is a healer so let’s see what happens later.

Maybe this will be the Frost / Nixon moment, when he apologizes to the American people.

Meanwhile, after receiving praise for holding politicians accountable for their handling of the coronavirus crisis, Piers won’t rule out getting into politics himself later.

He said: I never say anything. I ran a very busy newsroom for 10 years at the Daily Mirror, making a lot of decisions every day, and you learn a lot of leadership skills which I think is lacking in our current government and cabinet.

It’s about leadership, especially in tough times, about making tough decisions and being firm.

I don’t think they have a lot of people I would employ to run a whelk stand, let alone handle a crisis.

You never know, let’s wait and see.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos