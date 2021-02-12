The Pakistani minister admits his terrorist reality; blames the education system and praises the reform





Pakistani Federal Minister of Education Shafqat Mehmood said the spread of terrorism in Pakistan was the result of the country’s weak education system. The minister was speaking at a ceremony in Islamabad where he said the government’s goal was to support education as much as possible, Geo News reported.

‘Big changes in the ministry of education’

Emphasizing the importance of madrasas, he said that the PTI government led by Imran Khan had decided to accompany them in various reforms. “The madrasas give an education to the children and do not even ask for a penny from the government,” he said, adding “We have ended the vacuum between the state and the madrasas”.

Federal Minister of Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri also spoke on the occasion, saying the enemies of Pakistan will not be allowed to sow discord and create conflicts between the government and the madrasas. “We are making big changes in the Ministry of Education so that the problems of the madrasas can be resolved amicably,” he said, adding that the madrasas that meet the government requirements will be certified.

“There was a rift between the ulemas and the government. The current government is ending this vacuum,” he said, vowing that the madrasas will be strengthened and that no one will be able to weaken them.

FATF decides the fate of Pakistan

The remarks come as the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Thursday kicked off a series of meetings that will review Pakistan’s actions to fight terrorist financing, while Islamabad has yet to fully implement. implement the global watchdog on terrorist financing action plan.

According to media reports, there will be eight meetings of the FATF working groups between February 11-19 before the crucial plenary meeting on February 22-25 which will take a final appeal on the Pakistan case. Islamabad has been on the FATF’s radar since June 2018, when it was graylisted. Pakistan has since escaped the blacklist with the help of Turkey, China and Malaysia and it will once again count on those countries to save it.

The FATF meeting will review Pakistan’s progress in implementing many recommendations. The findings are extremely important to Pakistan, as they exert a significant influence on how international banking institutions approach countries with concerns about terrorist financing.

When countries are on the FATF blacklist or, as is the case with Pakistan, on the gray list, they suffer from obstacles to the smooth flow of capital, complications from foreign investment and generally higher bank charges, the Washington Examiner reported.

(With contributions from the agency)

