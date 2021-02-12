The drama of the Democratic Party – Opinion en.tempo.co

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Moeldoko intervened in leadership maneuvers in the Democratic Party to lead an extraordinary congress. This could lead to the establishment of a political cartel.

PRESIDENTIAL Chief of Staff Moeldoko should not intervene in the leadership conflict in the Democratic Party to hold an extraordinary congress. This political decision could be interpreted as an attempt by the administration of Joko Widodo to establish a political cartel. If he succeeds, there will be even less control over the power of government.

The Democratic Party with the Justice and Prosperity Party (PKS) and the National Mandate Party (PAN) are the only remaining political forces outside the Jokowi administration. They hold a minority of seats in the House of Representatives, only 26%. If the 9% held by Democrats can be controlled, the strength of the opposition will lose even more meaning. And that is why Moeldoko’s political maneuvers are a danger to the public.

Indonesian democracy will be threatened if there are no balancing forces outside the government. The government will have no difficulty in publishing policies that disadvantage the population. Or conversely, he might ignore the important things he should be doing. This trend is visible even now, when the Democratic Party is still outside the government.

The Jokowi administration has built its government embracing all political forces. He shared power for the sake of stability. He even included Prabowo Subianto, his opponent in the 2019 presidential election, and the Gerindra party in the cabinet. As a result, two ministers were caught up in corruption cases in the first year of his second term.

Additionally, Jokowi’s government has a history of intervening in political parties, such as the Golkar Party and the United Development Party (PPP). Both parties are now led by people who have obtained a blessing from the government. Today, a similar effort appears to be underway to take control of the Democratic Party through Moeldoko. The former Indonesian Army (TNI) commander said Jokowi knew nothing of his political moves. However, the history of intervening in the affairs of other parties means that it is difficult to accept Moeldoko’s claim.

Moeldoko, as an official, intervened in the leadership dispute within the Democratic Party. Some party members are dissatisfied with the leadership of Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono. It is not surprising that there has been a movement to remove him. Moeldoko appears to have taken this opportunity by organizing a number of meetings, which were later revealed to the public by Agus Harimurti.

Moeldoko could use a more dignified tactic: join the party and then run for president. After all, he was the commander of the TNI under the government of Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono. His good relations with the founders of the Democratic Party could pave the way for him. Unfortunately, he chose to use the back door.

The leadership of Agus Harimurti is currently being tested. He is no longer a major in the army, the last rank he held before running for governor of Jakarta in 2017. He also has to prove that he did not become party leader just because he is the son of party founder Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono. He must transform the Democratic Party from a “party of personality” into a “party of cadres”.

The Democratic Party was created to support an individual. This tactic was successful when Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono became president from 2004 to 2014. The Gerindra Party and the National Democratic Party (NasDem) were created for the same reasons. The cadre-based parties include the PKS, the National Awakening Party (PKB) and also two former parties, the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDI-P) and the Golkar Party.

A strong democracy is supported by strong political parties that can express the opinions of the masses, not by parties that disappear with their bosses. Agus Harimurti has the opportunity to strengthen this democracy. His first move should be to resolve the internal rivalry involving Moeldoko without drama.

