Pak says determined to address FATF concerns ahead of crucial watchdog meeting





By Sajjad Hussain

Islamabad, February 12 (PTI) Ahead of a crucial FATF meeting, Pakistan said on Friday it was determined to address the concerns of the global watchdog of money laundering and terrorist financing to get off the gray list.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, in his weekly briefing, said the Paris-based FATF had assessed Pakistan as having completed 21 of the 27 action points in the current action plan.

In the other six points partially addressed, significant progress has been made by Pakistan, which is duly recognized by all FATF members. Pakistan remains committed to completing its FATF action plan, he said.

Pakistan was graylisted in June 2018 and given a timeline to address global concerns by implementing 27 action points.

The FATF, at its virtual plenary in October last year, concluded that Pakistan will continue on its gray list until February 2021 because it failed to fulfill six key obligations of the global watchdog on money laundering. money and terrorist financing, including failure to take action against two of India’s most wanted terrorists – Maulana Masood Azhar and Hafiz Saeed, officials said.

FATF President Marcus Pleyer said Islamabad must impose sanctions and prosecute those involved in the financing of terrorism.

“Pakistan must do more to control the financing of terrorism, it cannot stop now,” he said.

According to sources, tasks in which Pakistan has failed to honor its commitments include failing to take action against all terrorists designated by the UN as Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) leader Azhar, the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Saeed and the outfit ” s operational commander Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi.

In addition, they said the FATF noted the sudden disappearance of the names of more than 4,000 terrorists from its initial list of 7,600 under Annex IV of its anti-terrorism law.

Meanwhile, Foreign Ministry spokesman Chaudhri said Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Sri Lanka later this month at the invitation of his counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa.

He also referred to the seventh edition of the multinational maritime exercise AMAN-2021 which is being held in Pakistan (North Arabian Sea) from February 11 to 16.

Chaudhri said that more than 45 countries are participating in this exercise which will help promote a common vision of peace and prosperity in the Western Indian Ocean region.

He said AMAN is a major multinational exercise, organized by the Pakistani Navy, every two years since 2007.

Russia, which is participating in the military exercise, joined NATO members for the first time in ten years in a week-long naval exercise.

A detachment of Russian Navy ships entered Pakistani territorial waters on Thursday and docked in the port of Karachi – the main naval base of the Pakistani Navy.

The last time Russian and NATO naval forces participated in a joint exercise was at the Bold Monarch 2011 off the coast of Spain.

In addition to Russia and Pakistan, five other countries brought their ships, surface and air assets, special operations forces and maritime teams to the exercise, while military delegations including observers and senior officers from 30 other countries will observe the exercise.

Chaudhri said a five-year-old child was killed and seven minors were injured as a result of the shelling by Afghanistan on Thursday in the Bajaur tribal district.

Frequent attacks from Afghan soil against Pakistani military personnel and civilians are strongly condemned. We have discussed the matter with the Afghan side through the relevant diplomatic and military channels, he added. PTI SH / CORR CPS AKJ CPS

