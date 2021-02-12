Bobby Norris slams claim Boris Johnson paid him to fake COVID





Bobby Norris laughed at the trolls who said Boris Johnson “slipped into his DMs” to offer him money. (ITV)

The only way is Essex (TOWIE) Star Bobby Norris mocked online trolls who claimed Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid him 5,000 to claim he had COVID-19. Bobby Norris tested positive for the coronavirus late last year, revealing on social media that he had “never felt so hard.” The reality TV star has been the victim of relentless abuse online and has even appeared before Parliament to discuss her experience and push for new legislation making trolling online a criminal offense. He said last year: “I am really gay. Most of them aim to kill LGBT +, gay this, gay that. But now speaking on ITV Cowardly women,Norris revealed that the strangest campaign against him was a rumor that the British Prime Minister had paid him to claim he had COVID-19. “It’s social media madness,” he said. “Everyone knows I love social media and 99% of the time it’s a great tool, when used correctly. But there is this dark side of social media. “I was getting trolled on Christmas Day in bed with COVID, saying Boris paid me five thousand to go on Instagram and pretend to have COVID. “I can assure you Boris didn’t slip into my DMs and said Bob, fancy 5k. Bobby Norris reveals he has been stalked online by people who accused him of faking his coronavirus diagnosis. look #LooseWomen https://t.co/OQJh5NFFEV pic.twitter.com/qwBKwpFFeE – Cowardly women (@loosewomen) February 11, 2021 “I can assure you,” he added, “I can assure you Boris didn’t slip into my DMs and said, ‘Bob, do you want five thousand dollars? “If he did, he has the wrong sort code because there is no money in the account.” Norris continued, “I can’t understand how people think someone would do this, and portray this message to people. It’s just weird, but I got trolled a lot for it. Since recovering from COVID-19,KNOW Star Bobby Norris trained as a volunteer vaccinator. Since his battle with the virus, Bobby Norris has trained as a voluntary COVID-19 vaccinator. He revealed on Instagram: “Today, I completed my training as a voluntary COVID-19 vaccinator. “This pandemic has affected us all in one way or another and after contracting the virus myself over Christmas and finding out how horrible it was, I decided that once I was better , I wanted to do all I could to help others. “I’m really looking forward to getting out there and doing my part to support the NHS in the vaccine rollout.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos