Which personalities have been vaccinated with the Sinovac vaccine?





The presidents of Chile and Indonesia have set up a vaccine against COVID-19 developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech. The first to do so was the first Indonesian president, Joko Widodo, who received the first dose on January 13 and the second on February 10. “Like two weeks ago, no pain,” Widodo said after receiving the vaccine. Indonesian COVID-19 Task Force spokesperson Reisa Broto Asmoro recalled that the first dose is aimed at getting the vaccine into the immune system, while the second dose is to strengthen the immune response that has arisen. previously trained. While the President of Chile, Sébastin Piera, received the first dose this Friday, at a time when the country has already inoculated more than 1.5 million people in a week with at least one dose and is placed at the head of the region. “This vaccine is safe, it is effective and we have made a huge effort to be able to immunize all Chilean men and women and all citizens of this country,” said Piera, 71, who will administer the second dose on December 12. . Trials of this vaccine have been conducted in Brazil, Turkey, Indonesia and Chile. In accordance with the principles of good clinical practice (GCP), the trials were conducted with the candidate vaccine produced from the same batch and following the schedule of 0.14 days. A total of 25,000 participants have been enrolled in the trial in these four countries. Phase III trials in Brazil and Turkey evaluated the efficacy of the candidate vaccine in healthcare workers treating patients with COVID-19.

