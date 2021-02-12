Donald Trump’s defense team calls impeachment trial ‘political revenge’





The defense is expected to take three to four hours to say Trump was not responsible for inciting the Jan.6 riot, which prompted lawmakers to fight for safety and resulted in the deaths of five people, including a policeman.

Trump’s lawyers have said his rhetoric is protected by the U.S. Constitution’s guarantee of free speech and prosecutors have not directly linked the rioters’ actions to Trump.

“The impeachment article before the Senate is an unjust and patently unconstitutional act of political revenge,” Trump lawyer Michael van der Veen said in his opening plea, adding that it was a ” politically motivated witch hunt “by the Democrats.

Democratic prosecutors closed their case on Thursday, saying Trump knew what would happen when he urged his supporters on Jan.6 to march on Capitol Hill and “fight like hell” as Congress meets to certify the victory for Democrat Joe Biden in the November 3 election. , and that the former Republican president should be held accountable.

Watch day four of the impeachment trial below:

Trump falsely claimed that Biden’s victory in November was the result of widespread fraud.

Van der Veen said the whole premise of Trump’s remarks to his supporters was that the democratic process will and should take place according to the letter of the law. “These are not the words of someone who incites a violent insurgency,” he said.

The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives accused Trump on Jan. 13 of inciting insurgency, but Democrats are unlikely to secure a conviction in the equally divided Senate or ban Trump from running again.

The conviction requires a two-thirds majority in the 100-member Senate, which means at least 17 Republicans are expected to challenge Trump despite his continued popularity among Republican voters.

“I can’t wait to see what my Republican friends are up to,” Biden told reporters at the White House on Friday.

If Trump is acquitted, the Senate could decide to censor him or even vote to prevent him from taking public office again. When asked whether the latter option could continue on Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the decision would have to wait until the end of the trial.

On Tuesday, the Senate voted largely in the party’s sense that the impeachment trial was constitutional and even though Trump’s term ended on Jan.20. Six Republican senators sided with the Democrats.

In their arguments, Democratic prosecutors provided numerous examples of Trump’s actions before the rampage to illustrate what he intended when he told his supporters to go to Capitol Hill on January 6.

Neither side has so far announced plans to call witnesses, leaving senators on track for final arguments and a vote on Saturday.

Trump is the first US president to be impeached twice and the first to be tried after leaving office. His first impeachment trial, which stemmed from his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Biden, ended in an acquittal a year ago in what was then a Republican-controlled Senate.

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell, Richard Cowan, David Morgan, Karen Freifeld and Makini Brice; Additional reporting by Lisa Lambert; Writing by Paul Simao; Editing by Scott Malone and Alistair Bell)

