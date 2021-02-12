Understanding the Turkish vision of medical schools for a small Syrian town





Feb 12, 2021 Ankara recognition of intelligence contacts with Damascus had raised expectations of a change in its Syrian policy, but recent Turkish measures suggest that such a prospect remains distant and Ankara remains determined to consolidate its grip on the Syrian territories under its military control. Last week, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan decreed the creation of two educational institutions in al-Rai, a small town in northern Syria just across the border. The city – home to mostly ethnic Turks known as Turkmens – is called Cobanbey in Turkish. The Cobanbey Faculty of Medicine and the Cobanbey Vocational Health Services School would operate as branches of the Istanbul-based University of Health Sciences, Erdogan said in the Feb.5 decree. The planned colleges are the latest addition to a multifaceted structure Turkey has shaped in the regions of Syria it controls, reinforcing suspicions that it is here to stay despite its stated commitment to sovereignty and territorial integrity. of Syria in the Astana process. Turkish statements welcoming the new project carried a sense of Ottoman conquest and nostalgia typical of the regional vision of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP). Cevdet Erdol, the rector of the University of Health Sciences and former AKP MP, hailed the project as a “blessed step“By a” Great Turkey “which knows no borders except those” of the globe “. Turkey, he said, is working to disseminate the legacy of Abdulhamid II, the Ottoman Sultan who founded the empire’s first medical school in 1903. The building that housed the imperial school is now used by the five-year-old Erdol University. The rector boasted that his university had already opened medical and vocational schools in Somalia, Sudan, Uzbekistan and the predominantly Muslim Philippines region of Bangsamoro. These initiatives, however, were part of intergovernmental agreements, while those in Syria have no consent from Damascus as Turkey’s de facto occupation of Syrian territories continues.

Unsurprisingly, the Syrian Foreign Ministry vehemently rejected Ankara’s new project, calling it ” flagrant violation of international law“And” a dangerous act “aimed” at strengthening [Turkey’s] Occupation.” The plan is legally dubious, even under Turkey’s own laws. In the decree, Erdogan referred to an article in the Higher Education Law that allows public universities to open academic units abroad, but the provision says nothing about the unilateral establishment of schools on the ground. foreign. These schools require bilateral agreements which require parliamentary ratification. Tulay Hatimogullari, a lawmaker from the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party, raised the issue in parliament. In one written question in the presidency, she said that this decision would only serve to deepen the stalemate in Syria and asked: “On the basis of what mandate or agreement is the decision taken to establish a medical and vocational school in Syria?” despite the statement of the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. ? Is the decision… an expression of Turkey’s intention to stay in Syria? ” Political and legal aspects aside, it is difficult to see the practical viability of planning a facility as demanding as a medical school in a small settlement in a conflict zone with minimal infrastructure. According to a 2004 census, Al-Rai’s population exceeded just over 4,600, although the city is more populated today due to refugees. The decision was greeted with joy by some Syrian Turkmen groups, but not by Turkish cities that aspire to have their own medical schools, including Kilis, al-Rai’s neighbor. Local grunts forced AKP branch chief Kilis to say in a press release that efforts were underway to establish a medical school in the city despite “obstructions from certain forces”. Turkey has already opened a vocational school in Jarablus, a school of economics and administrative sciences in al-Bab, a school of Islamic theology in Azaz and a school of education in Afrin, all affiliates with the University of Gaziantep in the Turkish border province. Academic staff and other school resources are very limited, with tuition fees ranging from 860 to 940 Turkish Liras ($ 122 to $ 134) per year. Afrin school had 160 students last year, while registration in the other three schools, there were around 620. The fate of the schools and the validity of their diplomas once Damascus regains full control of northern Syria remains a big question. Education is only one aspect of what many see as a Turkify the region. Various Turkish government agencies have built “parallel” institutions in northern Syria in recent years, in addition to facilitating and sponsoring public services run by local councils. The Ministry of Health, for example, opened five hospitals in al-Rai, Jarablus, Azaz, al-Bab and Marea, while the Directorate of Religious Affairs renovated more than 450 mosques. Turkish security forces trained residents in the police and helped them establish police stations. Turkish postal service opened 12 branches in the region that offer money transfers among their services. Critically, Ankara poured Turkish lira into northern Syria last summer as an alternative to the Syrian pound. Public buildings displaying the Turkish flag next to the banners of Syrian rebel groups have become a common sight in the region, as have bilingual signs in Arabic and Turkish. Some streets and parks have been renamed in honor of prominent Turks. Turkish civic groups have followed government agencies in the region, jointly working on initiatives such as the Anatolian Cultural Center, inaugurated in Afrin at the end of January. In the Ankara story, all are benevolent acts to help the war-torn Syrian people. The pro-government media, too, portray them in a positive light. Yet when the structures created by Turkey in al-Bab, Azaz, Jarablus, al-Rai, Afrin, Tell Abyad and Ras al-Ain – and possibly Idlib on the road – add to the Syrian National Army , the police forces and the Gaziantep-based alternative government that the opposition forces created with Turkish support as well as Turkey’s growing military reinforcement in the region, a scenario in which the formation of a “state parallel ”is followed by an attempt at annexation cannot be ruled out.







