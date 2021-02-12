Restart or repeat? US-Pakistan relations after Daniel Pearl decision





A portrait of Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl stands with a candle at the altar in the Journalists’ Chapel in Fleet Street St Brides Church ahead of a memorial service in London on March 5, 2002. REUTERS / Ian Waldie, IW / NMB

Like many countries, Pakistan was probably hoping for a reset with the new Biden administration, which could refocus relations on the country’s most pressing issues. In Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s congratulatory message to US President Joe Biden after his inauguration, Khan said he looked forward to working together to build a [Pakistan]-American partnership through commercial and economic engagement, the fight against climate change, the improvement of public health, the fight against corruption and the promotion of peace [the] region and beyond.

But while Khan had any hope of restoring the bilateral relationship this year, it was seriously dampened by the developments of the past two weeks: Pakistan’s Supreme Court effectively ordered the release of four men who in 2002 were convicted and sentenced. to death or life in prison by a Pakistani counterterrorism court for the kidnapping and murder of Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl. As the Supreme Court upheld the kidnapping convictions, it acquitted Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, the British national who orchestrated the plot, and his co-defendants of the murder convictions. Their sentences were therefore reduced to the time served.

Following the international condemnation, including a statement by White House press secretary Jen Psaki that the White House was outraged by the high court ruling, the Pakistani government sought to revise the judgment. But the examination is unlikely to give a different result, which means the four men could be released soon.

Terrorism cases can be difficult to prosecute under the best of circumstances. This is especially true in Pakistan, where witness intimidation, forensic evidence (or lack thereof), and political interference can all have an effect on the verdict. But the legal ground should not be limited to Pakistan. In this case, the United States also indicted Sheikh in 2002. And according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the United States is ready to prosecute Sheikh in the country for his horrific crimes against an American citizen. Acting United States Attorney General Monty Wilkinson has also said the United States is ready to take custody of Sheikh to stand trial here on the pending charges against him.

If Khan is serious about preventing a return to the antagonism between Pakistan and the United States that characterized the Obama era, his best choice is clear: the Pakistani government should extradite Sheikh to the United States. Such an approach is not without precedent. Pakistan inherited a US extradition deal with the British and has already helped capture and hand over other wanted terrorists, including World Trade Center bombers Ramzi Yousef and Mir Aimal Kansi, who shot and killed two Central Intelligence Agency employees outside the agency’s headquarters in 1993.

For political and legal reasons, Sheikh’s extradition can be difficult for the Pakistani government. Returning Sheikh to the United States after Pakistani courts deliver a verdict risks undermining public confidence in the judiciary, and handing him over to the United States would also give the Khan’s political opponents the ammunition they need to present it. like weak.

Given the heinous nature of the sheikhs’ crimes, however, the Biden administration is unlikely to have sympathy if the Pakistani government fails to overturn the acquittal of the sheikhs or send him back to the United States for a trial. Biden has in the past shown his willingness to treat Pakistan as a substantial ally. He supported, for example, the Kerry-Lugar-Berman Bill which provided $ 1.5 billion in US non-military aid to Pakistan. But the Sheikh ruling once again brings to the fore the US-Pakistan relationship that Pakistanis see as failures on counterterrorism issues. If the Biden administration comes to doubt the ability or willingness of Pakistanis to take national security issues seriously, the relationship will remain what it has long been: strained, transactional, and characterized by a lack of trust. .

While the Pakistani government claims there is a clear separation of powers between the executive and the judiciary, the judiciary’s decision to appease extremist elements makes it less likely that the United States will see Pakistan as the type of democracy like-minded people they hope to partner with in the region. If Khan is to achieve his goals with the United States, he must surrender Sheikh or watch his country endure another four years as a footnote in American counterterrorism policy.

Safiya Ghori-Ahmad is Director for South Asia at McLarty Associates, Senior Non-Resident Researcher at the Atlantic Councils South Asia Center and former Advisor for South Asia at the United States Department of State and the Senate External Relations Committee .

