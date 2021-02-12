Civil liberties: why the Pak government is cracking down on NGOs





Chennai:

The government has stepped up the crackdown on NGOs under the pretext that they receive foreign funds, promote the enemy agenda and work against the state. Khan addressed the issue of foreign funding for NGOs at a cabinet meeting last month, as his government grew concerned about the suppression of free speech in the country.

Immediately after taking power, Khan ordered 18 foreign NGOs to shut down their operations and leave the country. Rights groups and activists say the crackdown on civil society organizations and attempts by governments to silence rights activists are part of the authorities’ broader plan to silence dissent.

Alarming is how the Khan government has banned several international NGOs and taken steps to create problems for local NGOs. We have never experienced this situation before. The government also wants to control the media, Mohammad Tahseen, executive director of South Asia Partnership Pakistan, told DW.

The government denies the suppression claims and maintains that there is a need to monitor NGO funding. Pakistan recently improved its laws to ensure that movements of funds follow legal channels and that the money is used for the right purposes, interior ministry spokesman Zafar Yab Khan told DW. Pakistan greatly appreciates the work of local and international NGOs and will always facilitate them. At the same time, it will be aware of its international obligations which require appropriate checks and balances for these organizations, he added.

Michael Kugelman, South Asia expert at Washington-based Woodrow Wilson Center for Scholars, says there have long been conspiracy theories in Pakistan that international NGOs are essentially a front for intelligence operations.

In a country where foreign intelligence agencies, especially the CIA, have long made their mark, this is an easy-to-sell story. Many in Pakistan believe that Save the Children participated in the CIA-sponsored counterfeit vaccination campaign that helped locate Osama Bin Laden. Long-held suspicion of foreign NGOs escalated after the bin Laden raid, and it remains strong today, Kugelman told DW.

Rights activist Tahseen believes it is easier for the government to target NGOs than it is to work for the well-being of citizens. There is no evidence that NGOs are working against the country. NGOs actually play a very important role in improving human development, fundamental rights and social justice in Pakistan, he said.

Political analyst Qamar Cheema says there is a lack of trust between state authorities and civil society groups. The state fears that these organizations will create national disorder. He hopes to handle the situation, he told DW. Conservative groups, which have great influence in the state apparatus, also claim that NGOs promote liberal values ​​that go against the teachings of Islam. Some jurists believe that some NGOs are abusing the rules for registration and foreign funding.

Pakistani registration rules for international NGOs are very strict. Some international organizations have found ways to get around these rules, while local NGOs continue to receive foreign funding without signing a contract with the government’s Economic Affairs Division, Osama Malik, an Islamabad-based lawyer, told DW. ‘takes care of the registration of NGOs. Activist Tahseen disagrees: NGOs are subject to multiple levels of control and authorization at different levels of government before they can register and start operations. It is unfair to accuse them of wrongdoing, he said. Kugelman says poorly regulated NGO funding has been a concern for Pakistani authorities for some time.

This article has been supplied by Deutsche Welle

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos