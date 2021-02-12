Boris Johnson’s team of union advisers will triple this year, marking a major shift in the UK government’s approach to the SNP and Scottish independence.

It is understood that the issue has become a top priority in Downing Street, with the Prime Minister privately admitting that time had not been spent on securing the Union during the Brexit and coronavirus crises.

In response, the newly formed “union leadership”, led by Dominic Cummings protg Oliver Lewis, will draft up to “30-50” officials to help formulate policy and refine communications, we understand.

The management, which currently employs 15 people, is replacing the unfortunate union unit that lost its leader, Luke Graham, last month.

A high-level government source compared the team’s challenge to that faced by U.S. generals in Vietnam.

Using inflammatory language, they said, “The strategy has been a bit like that of the United States against the Viet Cong.

“The generals over there were playing chess, trying to land that fatal blow, but the game they should have played was Go, where you circle the opposing side.

“We need a much more holistic approach against the SNP, we need to work with charities, opinion leaders and civil society to change mentalities.

“There is too much soft support for independence.”

The Home Market Bill’s provisions allowing Westminster to spend directly in Scotland, the Turing Program and the Shared Prosperity Fund are all part of this ‘holistic approach’, we are told.

Such plans, however, have drawn criticism from the Scottish government, as they effectively supplant the devolution regulation.

‘SNP never rises’

But those in Westminster are not affected by such complaints, a source told us: ‘The SNP never shows up if something has been made possible with funding from the UK government, we have to show people what the government is doing British.

SNP deputy leader in Westminster, Kirsten Oswald, said the No. 10 maneuvers demonstrated that a second independence referendum was imminent.

She said: ‘There is now no doubt that the Tories are preparing for a referendum on the right to choose the Scots, which they now recognize as inevitable.

“The Scots have the right to determine their own future in a post-pandemic referendum. Boris Johnson knows he can no longer stand in the way of democracy than Donald trump. “

She added: “It is outrageous for the Prime Minister’s taxpayer-funded advisers to portray the Scots as the enemy and to use the language of war.

“It’s no wonder the growing majority of Scotland’s people want to flee Westminster and build a country based on compassion and equality, instead of this ridiculous rhetoric.

Issue 10 last week vindicated the creation of the union leadership, dismissing accusations it was born out of ‘panic’ over growing support for Scottish independence.

The Prime Minister’s spokesperson said: “Our aim is to ensure that we are of service to the citizens of the UK and this is what the union leadership will allow us to do.”