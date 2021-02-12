Politics
Union Army: number 10 will recruit dozens of additional soldiers to fight the SNP
Boris Johnson’s team of union advisers will triple this year, marking a major shift in the UK government’s approach to the SNP and Scottish independence.
It is understood that the issue has become a top priority in Downing Street, with the Prime Minister privately admitting that time had not been spent on securing the Union during the Brexit and coronavirus crises.
In response, the newly formed “union leadership”, led by Dominic Cummings protg Oliver Lewis, will draft up to “30-50” officials to help formulate policy and refine communications, we understand.
The management, which currently employs 15 people, is replacing the unfortunate union unit that lost its leader, Luke Graham, last month.
A high-level government source compared the team’s challenge to that faced by U.S. generals in Vietnam.
Using inflammatory language, they said, “The strategy has been a bit like that of the United States against the Viet Cong.
“The generals over there were playing chess, trying to land that fatal blow, but the game they should have played was Go, where you circle the opposing side.
“We need a much more holistic approach against the SNP, we need to work with charities, opinion leaders and civil society to change mentalities.
“There is too much soft support for independence.”
The Home Market Bill’s provisions allowing Westminster to spend directly in Scotland, the Turing Program and the Shared Prosperity Fund are all part of this ‘holistic approach’, we are told.
Such plans, however, have drawn criticism from the Scottish government, as they effectively supplant the devolution regulation.
‘SNP never rises’
But those in Westminster are not affected by such complaints, a source told us: ‘The SNP never shows up if something has been made possible with funding from the UK government, we have to show people what the government is doing British.
SNP deputy leader in Westminster, Kirsten Oswald, said the No. 10 maneuvers demonstrated that a second independence referendum was imminent.
She said: ‘There is now no doubt that the Tories are preparing for a referendum on the right to choose the Scots, which they now recognize as inevitable.
“The Scots have the right to determine their own future in a post-pandemic referendum. Boris Johnson knows he can no longer stand in the way of democracy than Donald trump. “
She added: “It is outrageous for the Prime Minister’s taxpayer-funded advisers to portray the Scots as the enemy and to use the language of war.
“It’s no wonder the growing majority of Scotland’s people want to flee Westminster and build a country based on compassion and equality, instead of this ridiculous rhetoric.
Issue 10 last week vindicated the creation of the union leadership, dismissing accusations it was born out of ‘panic’ over growing support for Scottish independence.
The Prime Minister’s spokesperson said: “Our aim is to ensure that we are of service to the citizens of the UK and this is what the union leadership will allow us to do.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]