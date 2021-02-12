Nikki Haley makes her move against Donald Trump





Nikki Haley hasn’t spoken much about Donald Trump and the future of the Republican Party since the former president sank into the den of stolen electoral conspiracy theories, a path that directly led to the riot on the U.S. Capitol. January 6th.

It was, of course, intentional. Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and UN ambassador to Trump for a presidential election in 2024, did not want to be near Trump’s false election claims. And after January 6, Trump went absolutely radioactive to everyone except his most ardent supporters.

After waiting and watching for the past three months, Haley moved on Friday – in the form of a long profile of his future prospects by Politico’s Tim Alberta which includes this revealing quote about Trump:

“We have to recognize that he let us down. He took a path that he shouldn’t have taken, and we shouldn’t have gone, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. cannot let this happen again. “

And this one on Trump’s political future:

“He won’t be running in the federal election again. … I don’t think he’ll be in the picture. I don’t think he can. He’s fallen this far.”

Which one, whoa, right? After all, with very few exceptions, Trump’s allies – and Haley has been willing to back the former president for much of his radical presidency – have been reluctant to officially declare criticism of him, let alone . go as far as Haley did in those two quotes: assert that a) the GOP should not have followed Trump on the rigged electoral path and b) that he has no future in the Party.

Let this interview be released immediately after House impeachment officials conclude their case in the Senate impeachment trial – featuring a damning presentation detailing Trump’s long feed of resentment, victimization and hatred that bubbled up on January 6 – seems to be more than a coincidence. (My rule of thumb is that there are no coincidences in politics at this level.)

This is the moment when Trump is, arguably, as low as he has ever been politically. He didn’t come out. But it’s definitely down. And Haley moves her to knock him out once and for all. (The student became the master – and all that.) Haley knows that in the Republican Party that Trump created, she is one of the few who can deliver that kind of knockout blow.

This strategy is, of course, self-interested. (If Haley were really concerned about Trump’s negative impact on the GOP, she would have stepped up that criticism a very long time ago.) Haley wants to run for president in 2024. And she believes – it’s unclear whether she has right or wrong – that something fundamental changed with regards to Trump and the GOP on January 6. And that being an unwavering ally of the former president is no longer a viable path to follow.

How she tries to sell this change of mind is interesting. In the interview in Alberta, she presents Trump in the post-election era as a friend going through difficult times. She literally said it to Alberta word for word as she recounted a call with Trump; “I want to make sure you’re okay,” she told him. “You are my president, but you are also my friend.”

This break with Trump is therefore not primarily a political decision (it is of course) but rather the difficult decision to create some distance with a unique friend whom you have tried to help but who does not seem willing to change. . .

This allows Haley to take a break from grief rather than anger with Trump – a move she hopes will avoid completely alienating Trump supporters while also tying her to the wing of the establishment of the GOP that really wants to put the Trump era behind them.

Haley’s desire to be that hybrid candidate is evident in the way she talks about the GOP’s next steps and Trump’s role within them. Here is what she said to Alberta about it:

“Whether it’s an RNC room, social media, or chats with donors, I can tell you that their love for him is still very strong. It’s not going to fall by the wayside.

“I also don’t think the Republican Party will go back to the way it was before Donald Trump. I don’t think it should. I think what we need to do is take the good it has built. , to let go of the harm he does, and come back to a place where we can be a good, valuable and effective party. “

You take the good, you take the bad, you take it all and voila … the Nikki Haley 2024 presidential campaign!

It’s an interesting gambit. And for Haley, that represents a real level of risk, as there is a possibility that the Trump wing of the party will not accept her criticism of their leader and turn against her forever. But Haley has made it clear that the time to wait and hope for things to improve as far as Trump is concerned is over – and that she needs to play this game now even though the outcome is decidedly uncertain.

