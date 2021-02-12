Neglecting the residents, the mediator of Bengkulu suggests to the victims to denounce the individuals of the sub-district chief and the village chief

RMOLBANTEN. The chief of the representative of the Ombudsman of Bengkulu, Herdi Puryanto, considered that the government is the front line of public service providers.

In the tradition of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), the mediator of Bengkulu reminded the regional government (pemda) to act decisively against the actions of Camat and the village chief of Rimbo Pengadang district, Lebong, Bengkulu.

“The local government should further investigate the truth, related to information from Rimbo Pengadang District and Teluk Dien Village in Lebong Regency that are not providing good service to its residents. As a service provider, the district chief and the village chief should prioritize good services for their citizens, ”he stressed. Herdi in a statement to journalists, Friday (12/2).

Per Jokowi’s instructions, Herdi appealed to the victims. Report formally immediately to local government. Particularly related to the alleged maladministration violation by Rimbo Pengadang sub-district chief Lasmudin and Teluk Dien village chief Jon Kenedi.

“If the public services of the service providers are still not good, please report it to Mediator RI Bengkulu. Under President Jokowi’s instructions, the public is encouraged to report any indication of maladministration on the part of the public service providers.” , Herdi appealed.

Previously, President Jokowi called on the public to be more active in conveying criticisms and contributions to the work of the government. In addition to asking utility providers to continue to improve their performance.

“The public must be more active in conveying criticism, contributions or the potential for maladministration. And public service providers must also continue to step up their improvement efforts,” Jokowi said via the YouTube show. by the Indonesian Ombudsman, Monday (8/2).

Meanwhile, one of the victims, Switta, felt that the behavior of the sub-district chief and the village chief as a performer of public services had harmed the community. Both tangible and intangible.

“The behavior of the sub-district chief and the village chief is not only an act against the law and an abuse of power. In accordance with the Ombudsman’s definition of maladministration. They are also the soul of two elderly people and dozens of other happy families, ”he said.

Switta also described a number of bad administrations allegedly carried out by Camat and the village chief of Rimbo Pengadang. According to Switta, there are at least seven out of ten priority types of maladministration for mediation services that are suspected of being violated by elements of the sub-district chief and village chief of Rimbo Pengadang.

“The Camat and the village chief do not provide services to the community, abuse their authority, are incompetent, act inappropriately, discriminate, take sides and apply conflicts of interest,” said Switta.

Note, previously the bad luck experienced by two elderly women, Rosni (70), Sumiaty (65), and their families. They were stranded for hours on the banks of the Ketaun River, Talang Ratu, Rimbo Pengadang, Lebong Regency, Bengkulu, Thursday (28/1) afternoon.

The two elderly were banned from crossing using a raft by Teluk Dien village chief Jon Kenedi, who claimed to be the owner of the raft. The action of the village chief was also supported by his older brother as head of the Rimbo Pengadang sub-district, Lasmudin.

Two elderly people and their families managed to evacuate the inflatable boat after 3.5 hours stranded on the river. The regent of Lebong and the governor of Bengkulu have not yet responded to the actions of the sub-district chief and the village chief.

So far, there has been no firm action from the local government to respond to the actions of Camat and the village chief. Unlike the local government, a number of central parties reacted and criticized the actions of the Camat and Kades brothers.

From the Women’s Commission, the Commission for Civilian State Apparatus (KASN), the Regional Representative Council, at the Ministry of Women’s Empowerment and Child Welfare (KPPPA), also participated in the response to the actions of the men of the Ministry of the Interior. [tsr]