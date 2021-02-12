First 100: How Biden Should End Corporate Industrial Policy

It’s February 12, 2021 (my birthday, actually) and welcome to First 100. You can sign up to receive First 100 to your email address by clicking here.

Leader

It took a few weeks, but Joe Biden finally picked up the phone with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. The call took two hours, and Biden reportedly challenged Xi over China’s human rights record, military aggression, and coercive and unfair economic practices, while hoping the two countries could work together to tackle the pandemic and climate change.

Biden is trying to create an international coalition to deal with China, while keeping Trump-era tariffs in place until an internal review is completed. He warned against China eat our lunch on infrastructure, another major priority. Biden also launched a Pentagon Task Force over China, and the Indo-Pacific division of the National Security Council is the largest, and full of Chinese falcons. The entire NSC will be working on china in a certain way.

While it wasn’t clear to everyone why China should be a priority until this week, the story I previously covered about the global semiconductor shortage should clear that up. The global auto industry is now waiting 61 billion dollars in losses due to the lack of computer chips, which dominate auto production these days (so much the better for forcing repairs from authorized dealers on vehicles). This cannot be resolved quickly, because the lead time for semiconductors is six months.

Read all of our first 100 reports

The reasons for this shortage are a perfect reason why you don’t want to leave industrial policy to companies acting in their own interests. COVID-linked auto factory closures have led semiconductor producers to shift their resources to consumer electronics, which increased demand during lockdowns. It worked throughout the supply chain and created a shortage as the demand for automobiles was miscalculated. It takes a long time to build or reconfigure factories to increase their capacity. And we don’t have that capability here, because up to 70% of all chips are made in Taiwan.

Businesses loved this centralization and just-in-time logistics when they took advantage of it, but the shortage is forcing them to beg the Biden administration to increase domestic production. So far, Biden’s squad seem mostly occupied with 100-day exams. Meanwhile, China, whose relations with Taiwan are difficult to put it mildly, is a decade ahead of the United States and relies on building a national semiconductor industry, using massive tax incentives for onshore chipmakers.

These supply chain vulnerabilities are scattered across all industries. We saw it in medical supplies and prescription drugs when the pandemic first struck. United States the trade deficit is at an all time high (Too bad for being fed up with earning all those jobs), and offshoring is now a national security issue, with key components of virtually anything made for national defense produced in China or elsewhere.

Even where companies have produced goods here in America, they cannot sell them, due to the dominant buying relationships that cross China. This story about the makers of N95 masks who simply cannot enter the markets, often because of slightly cheaper Chinese products, but mainly because electricity buyers lock hospitals and medical facilities into contracts requiring the purchase of existing products.

Your donation helps keep this site free and open to everyone. Give what you can … SUPPORT THE PROSPECT

It’s industrial policy too, it’s just run by companies that have an incentive to abandon American workers. The Biden team spoke democratize industrial policy, promoting advanced manufacturing sectors and production in the United States, with strict American purchasing guidelines creating a market. This is not considered to be something Soviet but it stems from a tradition going back to the founders. We have always invested in our self-sufficiency, with a detour to the neoliberal era.

There is a danger that a declared industrial policy will simply turn into a lobbying competition. Explicit guarantees are needed so that favored companies do not fall into the usual preoccupations of late American capitalism, producing federal grants to executives and investors. And there is a danger that we have already ceded too much ground. China has 93 lithium-ion battery factories; we have four.

China has found a way to allow America’s industrial sector to collapse from within, attracting companies with cheaper labor costs. We haven’t really pushed back the concept that corporate responsibility extends only to its shareholders, and the inevitable drift of this laissez-faire approach has now embedded economic, social and security vulnerabilities. We need more than economic patriotism studies or shibboleths. We have to do the job.

Two against the world

When it was just Joe Manchin expressing doubt about including a minimum wage of $ 15 an hour in the COVID relief bill, I thought it could be crushed. But the quieter centrist, Arizonas Kyrsten Sinema, is firmly opposed. The minimum wage provision is not appropriate for the reconciliation process, it said Politico. It is not a budget item. And it shouldn’t be in there.

Democrats were try gamely to keep the minimum wage hike in the bill, but that seems doomed. They would certainly have had a much better argument if the Congressional Budget Office hadn’t deviated from consensus research and noted the bill as costing money rather than saving it. Now the deficit hawk call has come out.

I think the right decision once this, as it seems, comes out of the package, is to put the stand-alone bill on the floor over and over until Congress approves it. The Sinema and Manchins objection is procedural; if they also oppose a very popular underlying policy, let them and their Republican colleagues do so in public.

What day of the Bidens presidency is it?

Day 24.

Today i learned