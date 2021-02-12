Turkish governments’ new space force is a Trumpist distraction

Tell me on the moon, say go to space [She said take me to the moon, she said lets go to space], Turkish rap artist Ezhel sang in one of his hit records – and who wouldn’t want their beloved going to so much trouble to make them happy, even if only a charming fiction to obscure the mundane everyday reality in which most of us are forced to inhabit?

Romantic fantasy is not enough for the Turkish government. They will make your dreams come true. They are going to make Turkey great again, or at least as great as the Emiratis, who recently sent a probe to photograph Mars. Turkey already has a well-developed rocket industry that supplies its military forces, so how much more difficult could it be to make a rocket that goes into space?

The turkey space program may be a joke, but interest in engines and missile technology is not a lark. We are the start of a major change in the regional proliferation of cc missiles: @ArmsControlWonk Aaron Stein (@ aaronstein1) February 10, 2021

The ambition to use the Turkish military industry for peaceful space exploration, therefore, should not be laughed at, but the target currently seems far from being achieved, given the relative budget of the Turkish space agency by report to the Directorate of Religious Affairs.

Turkeys Palace has hypnotized the press under its thumb (95% of the total) by announcing that Turkey is heading for the moon. Budget of the Turkish Space Agency: $ 5.4 million. Budget of the Directorate of Religious Affairs: $ 1.7 billion. If the lunar goal isn’t this week’s distraction, reverse those numbers! https://t.co/BcfTSLDjZu Timur Kuran (@timurkuran) February 11, 2021

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has said he wants to send a citizen into space by 2023, the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Turkey, and the Russian space agency has offered to help Turkey in this business.

There is also good news for Turkish women. Despite the OECD record a decrease in the participation of women in the Turkish workforce between 2008 and 2018, even a woman can become an astronaut in New Turkey.

#Turkey unveiled its new space program: We aim to send a Turkish citizen into space. There may even be women who want to go to space, says ruling AKP president and President Erdoan https://t.co/Hm4f8pdtV8 english bianet (@bianet_eng) February 10, 2021

But of course, while we all have fun imagining what kind of kebab would be easiest to eat in zero gravity (tantuni, that’s a tantuni), of course we’re not talking about all the other things the Turkish government does. don’t want us. talk about. In British political jargon, the Space Agency is what we might call a dead cat.

The dead cat strategy was invented by Lynton Crosby, the Australian public relations guru of the British Conservative Party, and the concept is familiar enough now to deserve his own. Wikipedia page. Boris Johnson described the strategy as follows:

“There is one thing that is absolutely certain about throwing a dead cat on the dining room table and I don’t mean that people will be outraged, alarmed, disgusted. True, but not important. The key point, says my Aussie friend, is that everyone’s gonna scream, fuck, man, there’s a dead cat on the table! In other words, they will talk about the dead cat about the thing you want them to talk about and they will not talk about the problem that has caused you so much grief. “

So let’s maybe forget this space-based dead cat strategy, and all of its associated fantasies of mining asteroidsand return to the dire state of Turkish politics that the government is so keen not to talk about.

More than 10 million people are unemployed, or 28.8% of the working population, according to Turkish Confederation of Progressive Trade Unions. Inflation turns to almost 15 percent. Over 330,000 people left Turkey live abroad in 2019. Turkey is currently listed as non-free by the Freedom House Index. Turkey’s GDP per capita has grave from a high of $ 12,614 in 2013 to just over $ 9,000 in 2019, and has likely declined further since.

Freedom of the press in Turkey has considerably decreased according to Human Rights Watch. Reporters Without Borders ranks Turkey 154th out of 180 countries for press freedom. The Turkish Human Rights Association has 67 journalists currently in prison and said 96% of Turkish media are under government control.

There have been 407 femicides in Turkey Last year. 42% of Turkish women aged 1560 have suffered physical or sexual violence of a partner. Politicians who represent the ambitions of Turkish Kurdish citizens are summarily dismissed from their positions in which they were democratically elected and replaced by people appointed by the government. Kurdish plays are prohibited.

Turkey is currently involved in wars in Libya, Syria and Iraq. It supplied equipment to Azerbaijan for its war in Nagorno-Karabakh, and it is actively pursuing an expansionist program in the Eastern Mediterranean in search of access to natural gas resources.

Considering all the bad news coming out of Turkey, perhaps the government and members of the public can be forgiven for wanting to console themselves with fantasies of asteroid mining and going to Mars. March, after all, has far fewer current applicants than the eastern Mediterranean gas resources.