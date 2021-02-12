Lawyers prevail that President takes no responsibility for murderous mob attack – WATCH LIVE | Voice of America





WASHINGTON – Lawyers for Donald Trump have started their defense of the former US president in his second impeachment trial. They claim that he takes no responsibility for the deadly attack on the US Capitol and that it is unconstitutional to try him since he has already left office.

Trump’s lawyers appeal to Republican senators by acknowledging Democrats’ arguments that the violence that left five people dead was illegal and unacceptable, but that the former president played no role in inciting the insurgency.

Lawyers have previously said they will only need one day to present their clients’ cases to the US Senate, despite being entitled to 4 p.m. over two days.

They are mounting the defense of the former presidents without any testimony from Trump, who refused to participate in the Friday session of the trial.

The defense follows a two-day presentation by House Democrats linking Trump’s rhetoric at a rally on January 6 to the actions of the crowd who passed the U.S. Capitol shortly after in an attempt to block certification of the results of the 2020 presidential election.

In an unusual move Thursday, three Republican senators – Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Ted Cruz of Texas and Mike Lee of Utah – who are jurors in the lawsuit, met with Trumps’ attorneys.

CNN reported that David Schoen, one of Trumps ‘attorneys, said lawmakers wanted to make sure Trumps’ defense team were aware of the proceedings before Friday’s presentation.

Trump is reportedly disappointed with the performance of his lawyers – Schoen and Bruce Castor – who were recruited after the former presidents’ first legal team left shortly before the trial began.

Impeachment prosecutors said Thursday that there is clear and overwhelming evidence that the former Trump instigated an insurgency by sending a crowd of his supporters to Capitol Hill last month to confront lawmakers as they certified that he lost the November elections to Democrat Joe Biden.

In oral argument, the main impeachment official, Congressman Jamie Raskin of Maryland, told the 100 Senate members acting as jurors that they should use common sense about what happened. here.

It’s a fundamental principle that no one can riot in in American democracy, Raskin said.

But he argued that Trump had urged hundreds of his supporters to march to the Capitol on January 6, and then, when they stormed the building, smashed windows, ransacked offices and argued with the police, did nothing for at least two hours to end the chaos that left five people dead, including a Capitol policeman.

He betrayed us, Raskin said of the former U.S. leader, whose four-year term ended on Jan.20 when Biden was inaugurated as the country’s 46th president. He has instigated a violent insurgency against our government. He must be condemned.

Raskin and eight other impeachment officials, all Democrats in the House of Representatives, concluded their case after about 12 hours spread over two days of presenting arguments and evidence against Trump.

They broadcast dozens of Trump comments on Twitter to Senate chamber TV screens from the weeks leading up to the election with his claims that the only way to lose to Biden was if the election was rigged, then more tweets with a range of its unfounded. claims after the election that he had been swindled from another White House term.

House impeachment officials also showed a series of video clips of the rioters raging through the Capitol complex, mostly graphic scenes of some of them shouting Hang Mike Pence! as they searched in vain for the vice president of Trumps, who had refused to accede to his demands to block the certification of Bidens’ victory.

Other insurgents have stormed into the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosis, seeking to kill Trump’s longtime political opponent. But security officials escorted Pence to a secluded room on the Capitol and took Pelosi to the safety of the building, which is often seen as a symbol of American democracy.

Trump’s lawyers have widely claimed that Trump’s speech at the rally shortly before the rampage on Capitol Hill in which he urged his supporters to fight like hell was permissible political rhetoric, sanctioned by the First Amendment of the US Constitutions protecting freedom of expression.

But Raskin said in the Senate: What is ungodly conduct if not this? If you can’t find [that Trump committed] serious crimes and offenses [the standard for conviction of an impeachment charge] you have set a terrible new standard for presidential conduct.

Earlier Thursday, another impeachment official, Congresswoman Diana DeGette of Colorado, cited numerous insurgents who stormed the U.S. Capitol as saying they acted on Trump’s demands. .

She said the crowd believed the Commander-in-Chief was in command. The insurgents made it clear to the police that they were only following the president’s orders.

The insurgents didn’t make it up, she said. We told them [by Trump] fight like hell. They were there because the president told them to be there.

DeGette showed lawmakers several television interviews in which protesters said they went to Capitol Hill because Trump ordered them to do so.

Several impeachment officials have warned that if Trump is acquitted, which is the likely outcome of the trial, he could be encouraged to create more chaos during another presidential race in 2024.

Congressman Ted Lieu from California said, “You know, I’m not afraid that Donald Trump will run again in four years. I’m afraid he will run again and lose, because he can do it again. “

Thursday’s session came after several lawmakers told reporters they were shaken by previously undisclosed graphic videos of the chaos Democratic lawmakers showed them on Wednesday, with scenes of dozens of officials scrambling to escape the crowd that had burst into the Capitol.

But there was no immediate indication that Trump’s Republican supporters in the Senate were turning against him en masse. Trump remains on track to be acquitted.

A two-thirds vote is needed to convict Trump on a single impeachment charge, which he has instigated insurgency by urging hundreds of supporters to confront lawmakers on Capitol Hill in an attempt to overturn Bidens’ victory. In the politically divided 100-member Senate, 17 Republicans are expected to join each Democrat in one conviction.

At the moment, it appears only a handful of Republicans could vote to condemn Trump, the only president in U.S. history to be impeached twice.

Trump’s lawyers say he was not responsible for the attack on Capitol Hill. The Senate voted Tuesday 56-44 to go ahead with the trial, rejecting Trump’s claim that it was unconstitutional to try him for indictment since he has already left office. vote also seemed to indicate that relatively few Republicans seem willing to condemn him.

Trump left Washington hours before Bidens’ inauguration on January 20 and lives in his Atlantic coastal mansion in Florida.

