



By Dominic Gismondi

With President Joe Biden now a reality, it is important to remember his call for unity at the inauguration. He said, with the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It is time for America to unite. And to heal. And so, in the same healing spirit, I believe it is time to recognize the many profound successes of the Trump administration. While certainly among the most controversial presidents in history, that shouldn’t prevent discussion and recognition of the great victories of the past four years. First of all, thank you for the extensive tax and economic reform. These reforms brought millions of jobs to the United States before COVID, especially among small businesses. While the benefits have been interrupted by a global pandemic, there has been a major growth in US economic opportunities, especially among minority communities, and this booming economy has allowed us to persist for as long as we are in the devastating modern world of lockdowns and quarantines. By combining large employment gains with advances such as the First Step Law, more people were in the public world able to find jobs capable of supporting the cost of living. And these developments were surprisingly clear before COVID-19, where we saw record declines in unemployment among all. This economic revitalization has also enabled a massive resurgence of space exploration, as private companies like Space-X have been able to expand and fund the advancement of technology in the pursuit of new missions beyond Earth. ‘making incredible judicial appointments. During his four years in office, President Trump appointed three Supreme Court justices and a total of 226 federal judges, including 54 circuit judges. These judges play a pivotal role in legal decision-making, and Trump has made some incredible choices. Many of the choices for the judges were textualists, originalists, or followed a policy close to textualism or originalism. Their decisions are not informed by politics, but rather by the Constitution and the law alone. His choices at the Supreme Court, though mired in some controversy, such as false allegations of past criminal behavior, have proven effective in the judiciary. President Trump ended the Obama-era policy of caging the children of illegal immigrants, a practice falsely attributed to him for most of his tenure. Trump has also refused to bow to authoritarian regimes such as China and North Korea, making great strides with the latter to peacefully demilitarize the nation. While these milestones were not as significant as the Trump administration had hoped for, they are a marked improvement over the previous one, where the country was mostly left to fend for itself. In what is perhaps the administration’s greatest achievement, thank you for advancing the fight against terrorism. After four years of President Trump’s tenure, the United States has succeeded in driving Daesh out of most of its territory and dispersing its troops. The army also managed to neutralize several key members of the regime, crippling their remaining fighters. If a few small vestiges remain, the threat they once posed is history thanks to the efforts of the military under the command of the Commander-in-Chief. And finally, please prove that most people don’t know what the word fascist means.

