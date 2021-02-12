Top Scientists Warn Prime Minister Boris Johnson





Friday February 12, 2021 – Scientists Warning Europe (SWE) sent an open letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, calling for much stronger leadership in the face of catastrophic climate change and growing ecological collapse. This endorses the letter from former NASA scientist James Hansen, who also called on Mr Johnson to step up and lead the world in solving the climate crisis. SWE’s letter is supported by 20 eminent scientists and academics, including former government science adviser Sir David King; Pier Vellinga, Dutch climate specialist, who was one of the architects of the UNFCCC, involved in the creation of the IPCC as vice-chairman of its first office; and Bill Ripple, lead author of Scientists Warning to Humanity a Second Notice in 2017 and Scientists Warning of a Climate Emergency 2019. Two high-level Italian scientists, UK co-hosts of COP26, also endorse SWE’s letter. SWE calls on Mr Johnson to present a net zero target much sooner and to point out to Mr Johnsons the substantial support for such a target by the many UK local councils adopting 2030 net zero as a target in their emergency declarations climate. Ed Gemmell, Managing Director, Scientists Warning Europe said: We know from the scientific community that we need the earliest possible goal for the UK and the world to reach net zero to avoid the worst effects of climate change. Many believe it should be 2030. Our current politicians are the last to have the chance to take the necessary action required by the British public, 81% of whom believe there is a true climate emergency according to the UNDP. We believe Boris Johnson has the courage to advance the net zero goal and then launch the urgent action needed to achieve it. Professor Pier Vellinga, member of the Scientists Warning Europe board and co-initiator and one of the first members of the IPCC bureau in the early 1990s. By limiting climate change, the world is finally taking action, but we are behind schedule; Boris Johnson can rule the world by catching up! All generations after him will be grateful when he leads Glasgow Cop 26. Professor Chris Rhodes Member of the Warning Europe Scientific Council and Director of Fresh-Lands Environmental Actions “While it is essential to move away from fossil fuels, we must avoid any ‘hole’ in the supply, either during the deployment of the low carbon Plan B and the closure of fossil fuel stations, or against any ‘variability’ in the final installed system. “ Professor Mark Baldwin, University of Exeter The most important policy action governments can take is to end tax breaks, incentives and subsidies for fossil fuels. Redirect this support towards the green energy industry, wind, solar and the infrastructure necessary for electric transport to accelerate the transition to net zero. Dr Stuart Parkinson, Executive Director, Scientists for Global Responsibility Boris Johnson’s 10-point plan for a green industrial transition does not have the ambition to deal with the climate emergency. The funding is far too small, there is too much reliance on speculative technologies like small modular nuclear reactors, and it is too narrowly focused on industrial change. We urgently need to take up the challenge. Scientists Warning Europe Scientists Warning Europes’s mission is to lead science-led action on the climate and biodiversity crisis and to promote knowledge of the three scientific warnings to humanity in 1992, 2017 and 2019. In doing so, SWE represents dozens of thousands of scientists who have endorsed these warnings. © Scoop Media



