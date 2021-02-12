Setting the tone: Hindu editorial on Joe Bidens’ first call to Narendra Modi





Bidens’ appeals underscore U.S. commitment to internationalism and regional cooperation



US President Joe Biden rang the starting bell for the great game of bilateral give-and-take between Washington and the major world powers, including India and China, when he made his first calls, as president, to main allies and partner countries. Already, it is evident that the issues and tensions that will define the cadence of US-India and US-China relations are varied and encompass the complexity of today’s multidimensionally interconnected world. While some analysts complained that Mr Biden took too long to call Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 8, it should be noted that the call came shortly after the White House contacted them. immediate neighbors and treaty allies, indicating that Washington’s engagement with India will remain a priority. Mr Bidens’ appeal with Chinese President Xi Jinping, which took place two days later, reflected a sharper, if not shrill, exchange of views with palpable diplomatic choke points, including actions by the China towards Taiwan, Hong Kong and the Uyghur minority community of Xinjiang, their presence felt in the readings of calls. What is clear is that the Biden administration will seek to retain a few elements of Trump’s White House paradigm, such as the persistence of trade tariffs while pursuing foreign policy goals that resonate much more closely with values. fundamental principles of the Democratic Party, including the struggle for the integrity of democracy. institutions abroad. Indeed, the insistence of Biden’s White Houses on keeping respect for democratic institutions at the center of the range of bilateral issues could cause South Block some discomfort. In light of comments from state departments on the farmers’ protest in the NCR, including statements that could be interpreted as a crackdown on internet blackouts imposed at the protest scene, Mr Bidens signaled his desire to uphold democratic institutions and standards around the world, and a shared commitment to democratic values ​​as the foundation of the US-India relationship may not be the solace the foreign policy team was looking for. by M. Modis. But Mr. Biden took a softer approach with New Delhi than with Beijing, having fundamental concerns about Beijing’s coercive and unfair economic practices, in addition to diplomatic points of tension over Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang. In their central message, Mr. Bidens calls on Mr. Modi and Mr. Xi to suggest that, unlike the transactional approach of America First dogma, the common thread of the U.S. foreign policy paradigm will now include progressive values. , a commitment to internationalism and trust. on regional cooperation on issues of global governance, including climate change. Indeed, it could curb the growing global trend of nationalism in foreign policy across the world.

