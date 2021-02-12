Donald Trump critics call for permanent Facebook ban on ex-president





Calling Donald Trump a “clear and present danger,” a group of academics and civil rights activists on Friday urged Facebook to permanently ban the former US president from the platform.

The group, which includes longtime prominent critics of the social media company, called on Facebook’s supervisory board to remove Trump from the ubiquitous platform after the former president’s account was frozen over the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol.

Facebook’s supervisory board has the final say on what is deleted or allowed to stay on the world’s largest social network, but the group has warned of the dangers of allowing Trump to return.

“The overturning of Trump’s ban is an invitation to violence, hatred and disinformation that will cost lives and undermine democracy,” the group said in a letter to the board. “Don’t hit the match.”

They described Trump as a serial abuser of social media rules who poses a danger “to democracy and human life.”

Rival social media giant Twitter banned Trump after Jan.6 and announced on Wednesday that the former president would not be allowed to return to the network he constantly used, even if he ran again.

“Our policies are designed to ensure that people do not incite violence,” Twitter chief financial officer Ned Segal told CNBC.

Conservatives on Capitol Hill and beyond say the actions Facebook and Twitter are taking to “displease” Trump demonstrate political bias and hamper free speech.

In the letter to Facebook’s board, the group also criticizes the social media company for using the board as a “fig leaf” to escape responsibility for tough decisions.

“More than ever, it shows why we need independent and democratically accountable oversight,” the group said.

They also called for “laws that change financial incentives for big tech, heavy regulation and an account with algorithms that ravage democratic society.”

The signatories of the letter include Rashad Robinson, president of Color of Change; Jonathan Greenblatt, leader of the Anti-Defamation League; and Lawrence Tribe, professor at Harvard.

Facebook and its Instagram platform suspended Trump after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan.6, an attack on the Democracy Seat that led to Trump’s second impeachment by lawmakers.

The members of Facebook’s supervisory board come from various countries and include lawyers, human rights activists, journalists, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate and a former Danish Prime Minister.

