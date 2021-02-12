Smog is ‘silent killer’, can shorten 6-11 year lifespan, PM Imran Khan says





Prime Minister Imran Khan at the groundbreaking ceremony for Miyawaki Urban Forest at Gilani Park. APP Photo by Rana Imran Prime Minister Imran Khan calls smog a “silent killer”, vows to reverse its effects. Previous governments did not “care much” and did not foresee the negative effects of rapid urbanization Announce a “silent revolution” with the closed olive grove at the Indus River

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that smog is a “silent killer” that cuts a person’s lifespan from 6 to 11 years and becomes a big problem for rapidly developing cities.

He said previous governments “never cared much” about how climate change affected Pakistan and that any country’s success depends on long-term planning.

The Prime Minister expressed the will of the government to change this practice and reverse the negative effects of rapid urbanization.

His remarks were delivered as he addressed a groundbreaking ceremony for the Gillani Park Urban Forestation initiative in Lahore.

The prime minister said that over the past 12 to 13 years the city has lost 70% of its tree cover due to urbanization, but no one has seen this far to realize the impact it has on. ‘she would have at that time.

Considering the lingering effects of smog due to the loss of green blanket, the Prime Minister said 6 to 11 years of a person’s lifespan is reduced.

He said the negative effects are so numerous that they “cannot be quantified”.

Growing up in the city, he remembered a time when you traveled Mall Road and after passing through Aitchison College on your way to Zaman Park, you felt a drop in temperature.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said he saw the city transform right before his eyes, lamenting that as the population grew, planning was not done to meet the city’s growing needs.

“Nobody cared about it before, and now all of these effects are in front of you that we propose to reverse,” he said.

The Prime Minister said it was not a huge request and it could be done. Citing the example of Singapore, he said the main river there was “nothing but sewers” but lies transformed today after the prime minister made it his mission to return the city. more respectful of the environment.

“That same river has fish swimming in it today,” he said.

The prime minister said what is needed, however, is a lot of hard work, and praised the efforts of the prime minister’s special assistant on climate change Malik Amin Aslam, chief minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar and the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore to take the “first step” in this regard.

“You have chosen 50 sites to implement the Miyawaki concept that a jungle that developed 50 years ago will now grow in 10 or 20 years. So this is a great first step”, a- he declared.

The Prime Minister said the contact details of these 50 sites and what is planned for them should be shared with the population as they have a great interest in seeing the declining green cover restored.

He said that in the KP, barren areas have been transformed into lush green areas where the government has launched the Billion Tree Tsunami initiative. He urged the provincial government to also share contact details and photos of these trees.

‘Silent Revolution’

The Prime Minister also spoke of the pursuit of the goal of one billion trees against the tsunami, for which the whole country will now participate in a “spring planting” campaign.

“I will also go to other regions where I will carry out this plantation,” he said.

He added that a “silent revolution” the government will bring is the plantation of olive trees. “Experts say the right bank of the Indus is the best area for planting olive trees.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that when this takes off in a few years Pakistan will be able to export olive oil.

He said he will officially launch the campaign next week with dedicated areas for planting, urging the whole nation to participate as it involves the future of our children.

<< Governments unfortunately only think about their five-year mandate [...] a country only progresses with long-term planning ”, declared the Prime Minister.

He said the secret to China’s success was its long-term planning. “If you go to China, you will see how they declared whole cities as green cities […] if you only do concrete jungles, it has very negative consequences. “

Speaking of businessmen, he said: “They don’t like paying taxes, but they donate […] you will find big donors to spark this green revolution in Lahore. “

The Prime Minister urged students from all universities and schools to mobilize. He suggested that designated areas be allocated to students where each one looks after a few trees.

“It is important for them to participate because it is for their future.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos