KMS urges Jokowi to cancel Komcad training





Jakarta, Gatra.com – The Civil Society Coalition (KMS) urged President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to cancel or discontinue the formation of the reserve component (Komcad). “We urge the President not to continue training the reserve component [Komcad]», Indicates the press release received by KMS Gatra.com in Jakarta, Friday (12/2). KMS believes that there is no rush to create Komcad at this time. The government should focus on strengthening its main component, namely TNI, in modernizing defense equipment and improving the well-being of soldiers. KMS said that in the midst of the economic crisis caused by the current corona pandemic, the government should allocate the state budget to economic recovery and strengthen its main component, namely TNI, rather than forming Komcad. KMS also considered that the Komcad training targeted workers and students as subjects to participate in basic military training. It is an attempt by the power to co-opt the workers’ and student movements. students and workers undergo basic military training, as referred to in article 69 of government regulation (PP) number 3 of 2021 and article 37 of the law (UU) on management national resources for the defense of the State (PSDN). Workers and students who have become reserve elements will be liable to criminal penalties as referred to in article 77 paragraph (1) of law number 23 of 2019 if they refuse to mobilize to face national threats and foreigners. “The forced involvement of workers and students in the mobilization of the components of the reserve risks being misused in the interests of the regime under the pretext of facing a security threat,” said KMS, who consists of various organizations of workers, students and NGOs. . The Civil Society Coalition (KMS) urged President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to cancel or discontinue the formation of the reserve component (Komcad). “We urge the President not to continue training the reserve component [Komcad]», Indicates the press release received by KMS Gatra.com in Jakarta, Friday (12/2). KMS believes that there is no rush to create Komcad at this time. The government should focus on strengthening its main component, namely TNI, in modernizing defense equipment and improving the well-being of soldiers. KMS said that in the midst of the economic crisis caused by the current corona pandemic, the government should allocate the state budget to economic recovery and strengthen its main component, namely TNI, rather than forming Komcad. KMS also considered that the Komcad training targeted workers and students as subjects to participate in basic military training. It is an attempt by the power to co-opt the workers’ and student movements. students and workers undergo basic military training, as referred to in article 69 of government regulation (PP) number 3 of 2021 and article 37 of the law (UU) on management national resources for the defense of the State (PSDN). Workers and students who have become reserve elements will be liable to criminal penalties as referred to in article 77 paragraph (1) of law number 23 of 2019 if they refuse to mobilize to face national threats and foreigners. “The forced involvement of workers and students in the mobilization of the components of the reserve risks being misused in the interests of the regime under the pretext of facing a security threat,” said KMS, who consists of various organizations of workers, students and NGOs. . Work organization: 1. Indonesian Confederation of the Alliance of Trade Unions Congress (KASBI)

2. The National Confederation of Trade Unions (KSN)

3. The Confederation of Indonesian Workers’ Struggle (KPBI)

4. Indonesian Federation of Port Workers (FPPI) Student organizations: 5. Student Executive Council (BEM), University of Indonesia

6.Pembangungan National Veterans University (UPN) Student Executive Council (BEM)

7. PB HMI (MPO)

8. Institute for the Promotion of Students and Community Studies, Faculty of Law, University of Andalas (LAMPK FHUA)

9. UKM Introduction to Law and Politics, University of Andalas

10. BEM FH Universitas Brawijaya

11. The UIN Jakarta Student Alliance

12. HMI BRANCH MALANG

13. Universitas Brawijaya Student Executive Council (BEM)

14. Student Executive Council (BEM) FH Universitas Brawijaya

15. Student Executive Council (BEM) FP Universitas Brawijaya

16. Student Executive Council (BEM) FIB Universitas Brawijaya

17. Student Executive Council (BEM) FIA Universitas Brawijaya

18. Student Representative Council (DPM) FH Universitas Brawijaya

19. Student Executive Council (BEM) FH UMM

20. LKBHMI Ambon branch

21. Student Executive Council (BEM) FISIP UNPATTI

22. Student Representative Council (DPM) FISIP UNPATTI

23. AMBON BRANCH IHM NGO: 24. LBH Jakarta

25. Elsam

26. PBHI

27. KontraS

28. Impartial

29. Setara Institute

30. HRWG

31. On the forum 4

32. LBH Pers

33. LBH Community

34. YLBHI

35. ICJR

36. Institute of public virtue

37. Amnesty International Indonesia

38. Centra Initiative Editor: Iwan Sutiawan

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos