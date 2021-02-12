Turkey tests the waters with a new diplomatic approach

Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu at Al-Seef Palace in Kuwait on February 9, 2021 (AFP)

February is shaping up to be a month in which we can expect to see important regional and international developments.

Greece hosted a friendship forum on Thursday that brought together foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Cyprus and Bahrain. There was a strong awareness of Greece in the Arab world last year, especially in the Gulf countries and it looks like it is the same this year.

Meanwhile, Russia, China and Iran are expected to hold joint naval exercises in the Indian Ocean in the middle of this month. A similar trilateral exercise took place in December 2019, followed soon after by bilateral Saudi-Chinese maritime security exercises.

In light of these developments and interactions, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglus, on tour this week, which included visits to Kuwait, Oman and Qatar, takes on deeper meaning and significance at a time when all all eyes are on the region as it enters a new era.

In an effort to strengthen Turkey’s political ties with the region and improve economic cooperation with the Gulf states, Cavusoglu met with ministerial counterparts and other senior officials during his three-country tour. And on Monday, before leaving for the Gulf, Cavusoglus’ diplomatic activity included phone calls to his Iraqi, Bulgarian and Tunisian counterparts. While little was revealed about these conversations, bilateral and regional issues were surely on the agenda.

The first stop on his Gulf tour was Kuwait, which has been an important partner in the region for Turkey, especially in the areas of economy and tourism. In an interview with Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Anbaa, Cavusoglu said his first visit to the country had symbolic significance due to Kuwait’s contribution to the recent resolution of the diplomatic crisis between Qatar and the other Gulf countries. He appreciates Kuwait’s contribution through mediation to end a dispute that has lasted more than three years. There is no denying the efforts made by Kuwait to ensure the unity of the Gulf States.

Cavusoglu met with Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. He also met with Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah and Foreign Minister Ahmad Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah.

Last October, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Kuwait and Qatar, and during his stopover in the former, he met the new emir and offered his condolences on the death of the emir the previous month. Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

From Kuwait, Cavusoglu moved to Oman and Qatar, where he held similar meetings and talks on a range of bilateral and regional issues. His visit to the region follows the reconciliation in January of Qatar and other Gulf states.

Turkey was one of the first countries to respond to the restoration of diplomatic relations, in a written statement from the Foreign Ministry which said Ankara welcomed the reopening of land, air and sea borders between the countries. He also expressed hope for a comprehensive and lasting solution to the dispute.

Many in Ankara believe that resolving the issues between Qatar and other member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) will have a positive effect on Turkey’s relations with those states. Cavusoglu said Turkey was ready to improve cooperation with the Gulf countries, building on its strategic partnership with the GCC.

By sending its top diplomat to the Gulf, Ankara appears to be seeking regional support for the struggling Turkish economy and ways to boost tourism in the post-coronavirus era. Pursuing these expectations, Turkey seems to demonstrate that its relations with the Gulf are part of a long-term strategy.

However, it is difficult to make predictions about the future of relations between Turkey and the Gulf, as they will depend on developments that are still uncertain. How will the Syrian war unfold, for example? Will the instability in Iraq, Libya and Lebanon continue? Will the war in Yemen end soon? How will the role of global players (Russia, China and the United States) evolve in the years to come? The answers to all of these questions are unknown.

For now, finding common ground in these conflicts and opening up new channels of dialogue seem like the best ways to start making a fresh start. The arrival of US President Joe Biden to the White House creates more uncertainty for Turkey and other states in the region.

In light of all these developments, it remains to be seen whether Turkey’s outreach to the Gulf States across the three countries Cavusoglu visited this week will bear fruit in the long term.

Sinem Cengiz is a Turkish political analyst specializing in Turkey’s relations with the Middle East. Twitter: @SinemCngz

