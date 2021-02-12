“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” renewed for the eighth and final season; decision makers share a heartfelt note





Brooklyn Nine-Nine is about to say goodbye to fans soon. After a successful streak of seven seasons, the series will end after the eighth and final season to come. Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s official Twitter account shared a statement from producer Dan Goor about the show’s final season. Check out the tweet below:

Brooklyn Nine-Nine actors

Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s features a bunch of adorable characters like Jake Peralta (played by Andy Samberg), Amy Santiago (played by Melissa Fumero), Rosa Diaz (played by Stephanie Beatriz), Charles Boyle (played by Joe Lo Truglio), Captain Raymond Holt (played by Andre Braugher), among others. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine antics in the neighborhood are filled with dry humor and sarcasm. The adventures they have in their personal lives are shown with interesting anecdotes throughout the series.

The series concerns a number of bizarre detectives in the fictional 99th arrondissement. Behind-the-scenes videos shared on the show’s social media account reveal that the cast and crew had a lot of fun while filming the show.

About Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8

Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s seventh season ended on April 23, 2020. Since then, fans have been looking forward to the next season. The news of the renewal of the show has delighted fans and actors! Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s previous season ended with a hilarious episode surrounding the birth of Jake and Amy’s baby. Amy gave birth to a baby boy in the same compound due to an emergency that forced her to stay inside.

It will indeed be interesting to see how the final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine moves the story forward towards its culmination. Jake and Amy adjusting to parenthood as well as their police work will be something to look forward to. Fans are also curious whether or not the beloved queen of sarcasm, Gina Linetti, will return to the series or not.

Interestingly, Brooklyn Nine-Nine initially ended its run after five seasons when it was canceled at Fox before NBC took it over for new seasons.

