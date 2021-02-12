China bulls run as year of the oxen dawns

Text size





Friday marked the start of the Year of the Ox, which on the Chinese astrological calendar is said to herald slow and steady progress. So far, however, the bulls appear to be in charge of the Chinese stock market.

This could have been overshadowed from the perspective of U.S.-centric investors who are seeing the steady rise in key national averages, aided by advances in vaccinations, anticipation of more fiscal stimulus, and continued growth monetary expansion of the Federal Reserve. Then there’s the spectacle of the social media-induced gyrations of memes stocks, including cannabis stocks, which rose 50% on Wednesday and returned their huge gains on Thursday.

But Rich Ross, the technical guru of Evercore ISI, points to the 11.4% rise in China’s top-notch index, the



CSI 300,



already this year. More importantly, CSI is at an all time high, eclipsing its record 13 years ago, he wrote in a client note. This makes China a thrilling buy in a world of what he calls better bubbles that are up their sleeves.

This has not escaped the notice of global investors, who continue to pour funds into China’s stock and bond markets, according to a research report by



JP Morgans



global quantitative and derivatives strategy team, led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou.

The pace of offshore purchases accelerated markedly at the end of last year pending the eventual shift of the Biden administration to a less combative trade policy and a greater focus on multilateral agreements and institutions, as well as [foreign-exchange] political, writes the JPM team. President Joe Biden spoke by phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping last week for the first time since taking office. Biden raised fundamental concerns about Beijing’s coercive and unfair economic practices, according to a White House statement.

Flows to Chinese bonds remained strong in January after their inclusion in major bond indices at the end of last year. Their main attraction: high yields, including 3.26% for the 10-year maturity, which is two percentage points higher than their American counterpart. Inflows in Chinese bonds totaled $ 160 billion in 2020, up from $ 100 billion in 2019 and 2018. In January alone, offshore buyers captured around $ 34 billion, according to JPM.

Cumulative offshore inflows to Chinese stocks since the start of November amount to around $ 19 billion. As inflows slowed in January to just over $ 6 billion, from $ 9 billion in December, bank strategists add that the pace has picked up this month, to $ 5 billion according to the report. February 11. In summary, offshore demand has been driven by a desire for portfolio diversification, even beyond the inclusion of China in passive equity indices in recent years, they conclude.

Obviously, China attracts capital because of its economic performance. Measured in dollars, its gross domestic product grew 2.3% last year, making its economy the only large one to have grown during the Covid-19 ravaged 2020. In contrast, the US economy contracted by 3.5%, its most severe contraction since just after World War II.

More importantly, China used 2020 as an opportunity to jump into the pole vault to become a global economic superpower, says MacroMavens Stephanie Pomboy. To do this, Beijing is working to move from an economy dependent on global exports to a self-sufficient economy, driven by domestic consumption.

The key to this is China’s new resolve to let SOEs fail, allowing creative destruction to allocate capital in the most efficient and rational way possible, she continues. Finally, Beijing has emphasized a stronger remnimbi, or yuan, to make it a viable alternative to global reserve currencies.

The contrast to the emphasis other countries have placed on fiscal and monetary stimulus is stark, Pomboy says. The People’s Bank of China barely widened its balance sheet, to $ 5.9 trillion, while the federal government soared to $ 7.4 trillion and European central banks soared even higher, to $ 8.6 trillion. of dollars.

The dollar total of the PBOC’s balance sheet also increased because the greenback fell sharply against the yuan. Beijing’s currency has appreciated 11.9% since the end of May, increasing the purchasing power of Chinese citizens, contrary to the Trump administration’s unfounded competitive devaluation claims.

China’s central bank actually reduced its holdings of US Treasury securities, to $ 1.09 trillion, from $ 1.2 trillion in 2017 (if China tried to push its currency, it would be purchase At the same time, Beijing is accumulating gold, although Pomboy notes that what it has is uncertain as China is notoriously slow to report its purchases and holdings.

To be sure, as Chinese stocks have returned to their previous highs, reached in 2007, BCA Research warns that there could be short-term setbacks. Monetary policy remains relatively tight, unlike the super-easy Fed and ECB, while an 8% economic growth target is deceptively high, after a deep contraction in the early 2020s.

Chinese policymakers are wary of asset inflation and have become less tolerant of the booming real estate market they helped avert a deep recession last year, observes BCA. As such, we maintain a cautious view on Chinese equities, the opinion concludes.

For now, however, the bull reigns in the Year of the Ox.

Write to Randall W. Forsyth at [email protected]