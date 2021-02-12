Donald Trump’s lawyer plays Madonna, Johnny Depp declares in defense – Deadline





UPDATE, 12:24 p.m. PT: Donald Trump’s legal team finished their defense after about three hours, well on time, meaning the impeachment trial is moving forward at a steady pace and may even end in a final vote on the weekend.

Lawyer Bruce Castor said that Democratic impeachment officials this week “chose to spend more than 14 hours showing you footage of the horror of the attack on the United States Capitol. They’re not spending time at all legally linking the attack on the Capitol to the 45th President of the United States.

Castor also took issue with the idea that the attack on Capitol Hill was an “insurgency,” but the term was used even by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell later on the evening of January 6.

Among other arguments, the Trump team argues that evidence showing the attack on Capitol Hill was preplanned actually exonerates the president, as he could not have instigated the violence that was already underway.

The trial will then proceed to questions asked by the senators. It remains doubtful whether witnesses will be called, meaning there will be up to four hours of closing statements before a final vote.

Previously: Lawyers for Donald Trump argued today that Democrats have often used the same kind of provocative rhetoric Democrats say the former president used to incite the Capitol siege on January 6. A clip from her legal team showed interspersed “brawl” remarks made by Nancy Pelosi, Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden with anti-Trump statements made by Madonna and Johnny Depp.

Depp was shown saying, “When was the last time an actor murdered a president?” It was from an event in 2017, and Depp later apologized.

Another clip was from that year’s March of Women, in which Madonna was shown telling the crowd, “I thought a lot about blowing up the White House.” She later said the remark was taken out of context.

Trump’s attorney David Schoen also accused House impeachment officials of selectively editing Trump’s words in their video presentation. The Democrats’ case centers in part on what Trump said at a rally earlier today on January 6, when he told his supporters, “We are fighting like hell and if you don’t you don’t beat like hell, have a country over.

The defense presented a nearly 10-minute video montage of Democrats using the word “struggle” in their speeches and statements, including Representative Jamie Raskin (R-MD). But just as Trump’s team accuses impeachment officials of taking his words out of context, the video clips also don’t provide the setting or situation in which the “fighting” remarks were made.

WATCH: President Trump’s lawyer David Schoen plays a video montage of Democrats saying the word ‘fight’.

Once he concludes, “You haven’t done anything wrong. It’s a word people use, but stop hypocrisy.”

Full video of #ImpeachmentTrial here: https://t.co/K1c6PWPhtD pic.twitter.com/QXxF8eapH6

– CSPAN (@cspan) February 12, 2021

Earlier, another Trump lawyer, Michael van der Veen, said the article of impeachment against Trump was a “patently unconstitutional act of political revenge.” He also repeated the early defenses of Trump’s Jan.6 remarks, saying they were protected by the First Amendment.

“Mr. Trump was elected by the people,” he said. “He is an elected official. The Supreme Court has said that elected officials must have the right to express themselves freely in public.” He qualified the impeachment trial of “culture of constitutional annulment”.

Van der Veen also attempted to blame the riot on more than just Trump supporters. He said the crowd included people of “different colors” and that one of those arrested was an “antifa leader”. But none of the charges against the rioters so far has identified such a person.

He called it a “monstrous lie” that Trump encouraged violence.







