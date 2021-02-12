PTI finalizes Faisal Vawda, Sania Nishtar and other senatorial candidates





Dr Sania Nishtar addresses the media (L) and Federal Minister Faisal Vawda (R) holds a press conference. Faisal Vawda will participate in the senatorial elections as the candidate of the PTI of SindhSaifullah Abro will run from the platform of the PTI for the seat of the technocrats Saifullah Niazi, Dr Zarqa and lawyer Ali Zafar to participate in the elections of the platform of the PTI in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of Water Resources Faisal Vawda and aide to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Dr Sania Nishtar, are some of the candidates the PTI has decided to choose to run in the next senatorial elections.

This was revealed by Federal Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, who took to Twitter to disclose that the party had finalized most of its candidates for the Senate election.

“The PTI has finalized the names of most of its candidates. From Islamabad, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Fauzia Arshad have been selected as PTI candidates,” he tweeted.

“From Sindh, Faisal Vawda will contest the election while Saifullah Abro will contest the election for the technocratic seat as the PTI candidate,” the minister added.

“From Punjab, Saifullah Niaz, Dr Zarqa and lawyer Ali Zafar will stand for election as PTI candidates. Announcements regarding other seats will be made later,” Chaudhry said.

“Shibli Faraz, Mohsin Aziz, Dost Mohammad, Sania Nishtar and Farzana were included in the list of final names [for Senate election candidates]. The announcement of the remaining seats will be made later, ”he tweeted.

Tickets for senatorial elections will be awarded on merit, PM Imran Khan says

At a previous meeting of the PTI parliamentary council, Prime Minister Imran Khan said tickets to party candidates for the upcoming senatorial elections would be awarded on merit.

“We are trying to ensure that this time the money does not influence the Senate elections,” he reportedly said. “Aspiring candidates will be judged on their qualifications and the service they have rendered to the party,” he added.

Geo News reported on February 4 that the PTI parliamentary council suggested the names of Shahzad Akbar, Zulfi Bukhari, Sania Nishtar, Abdul Razzak Dawood, Babar Awan, Saifullah Niazi, Dr Zarqa and Nilofar Bakhtiar as the party’s candidates for the next elections. senatorial. .

Sources had confirmed that from Khyber Pakhtukhwa, the party decided to keep Shibli Faraz as a candidate. The names of the prime minister’s adviser on finance, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Kamil Ali Agha of the coalition parties have been recommended, sources revealed.

