Daily Chart – Joe Bidens ‘Approval Ratings More Polarized Than Donald Trumps’ | Graphic detail





Despite his best efforts, he might be unable to unite America

February 12, 2021

JOE BIDEN has bet his presidency on the unification of America. It is time for us, for us the people, to come together, he said at the start of his acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention in August 2020. United, we can, and will, overcome this season of darkness in America. After being declared the winner of the elections in November, he reiterated his goal, pledging to be a president who does not seek to divide but to unify, who does not see red states and blue states, sees only states -United.

Mr. Biden has already seen that party politics will be a formidable obstacle. One of its first goals is to pass a covid-19 emergency spending bill. 68% of Americans support the $ 1.9 billion Democratic stimulus proposal, according to a Quinnipiac University survey. Up to 78% support sending checks for $ 1,400 to most people. But Republicans in Congress want a much smaller package of around $ 600 billion. (The Economist suggests the best number is somewhere in the middle.)

A confrontation awaits you in the Senate. Democrats can use a parliamentary procedure called reconciliation, whereby budget bills can be passed with 51 votes. This would avoid a Filibuster, which requires 60 to be overcome. Republicans complain that Mr. Biden immediately broke his promise to compromise with them. Mitch McConnell, the Senate Minority Leader, denounced it as a totally partisan line. (Mr McConnell and other Republicans used the same strategy to pass tax cuts in 2017.)

The two sides disagree on something most Americans prefer: handing out big checks. This does not bode well for the less popular policies of Mr Bidens. A landmark Gallup poll shows the game is against him from the start.

The gap between each party’s approval ratings for Mr Biden is the biggest ever for a new president. In February 1953, 84% of self-identified Republicans and 60% of Democrats approved of the newly inaugurated Dwight Eisenhowera difference of 24 percentage points. In a poll released on Feb. 4, Gallup found that 98% of Democrats and just 11% of Republicans approved of Mr Biden, a chasm of 87 points. This is even wider than the 76 points encountered by Donald Trump at the start of his presidency (see graph). A poll for The Economist by YouGov also reveals that Mr. Bidens’ gap is larger than that of Mr. Trump at the end of his divisive presidency.

The gap in the president’s partisan ratings is not really Mr. Bidens’ fault; he has just started his work. Long-term cultural and political trends have driven the parties apart. An academic article published last year noted that Americans’ animosity towards opposition voters began to increase in the early 1990s. The authors found that other Western countries where polarization has increased have also increased. spent relatively little on public service television (allowing cable services to dominate) and experienced rapid growth from the non-white population. Another recent article suggested that American party leaders have exercised increasing control over the voting choices of their peers in Congress.

All of this leaves the question: If a president campaigning for healing divisions cannot successfully bridge the American divide, who can?

