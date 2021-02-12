ASEAN must demand reversal of military trajectory in Myanmar, but lacks political grip – rights NGO





MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik – February 12, 2021) As the leaders of Malaysia and Indonesia rightly seek an emergency meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Myanmar’s military coup, the bloc is unlikely to go beyond vague declarations and demand an end to the seizure, Human Rights Watch told Sputnik. Speaking at a joint press conference last week, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin called for a meeting of ASEAN foreign ministers to discuss the Myanmar crisis. “ASEAN member states should urgently come together and demand that the Myanmar military change course … and re-establish Aung San Suu Kyi and the National League for Democracy government that the people voted for However, they are very unlikely to do anything other than make vague and ambiguous statements of concern because ASEAN is still governed by a rule that prevents any sort of interference with what they call “” internal affairs “of their member states,” said Phil Robertson, Human Rights Watch’s deputy director for Asia. According to the rights activist, protests against the coup across Myanmar will continue, as the past five decades of military rule “have driven society and the economy to the ground.” “The Burmese people are unwilling to return to this nightmare of military rule because they know the suffering and abuse this path has in store for them, so they will use their rights to demand the restoration of the democratic government for which they overwhelmingly have voted in November, ”Robertson said. He stressed that now it is not a public revolt, but the “unfounded and rights-violating action of the army” to launch a coup as the new parliament was about to meet is “the real threat to the stability of the country”. The fact that the takeover took place when Myanmar was due to start its vaccination campaign while battling to fight the pandemic only underlines it, according to the HRW representative. “If Tatmadaw [militray] Commander-in-Chief Sr. Gen. Min Aung Hlaing was seriously concerned about Covid-19, he should never have destabilized the country by staging a military coup in the first place. There was absolutely no chance that a military coup to overthrow an elected government with more than 80% of the vote could function normally. It was pretty much a given that protests would follow to resist any sort of military takeover, ”Robertson added. On February 1, the Burmese army seized power hours before the new parliament held its inaugural session. The country’s de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, was arrested alongside other senior officials after the military accused her party of rigging the November elections. Demonstrations have since erupted across the country demanding the military reestablish the civilian government, in power since 2015.

