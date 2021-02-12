Biden starts off hard with Turkey, with a rocky path ahead

WASHINGTON: Joe Biden opened his presidency by taking a visibly tougher line on Turkey, with analysts expecting a difficult path between worried allies as their interests increasingly diverge.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, like many leaders who courted Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump, receives a cold shoulder from Biden, who before being elected described the Islamist populist as an autocrat and promised to empower the opposition.

Biden did not call Erdogan and the new administration immediately berated Turkey, urging the release of prominent civil society leader Osman Kavala and criticizing homophobic rhetoric in cracking down on student protesters.

The statements are in line with Biden’s vow to re-prioritize the promotion of democracy, but the United States and Turkey have many other differences that could exacerbate tensions.

Erdogan defiantly bought Russia’s advanced S-400 missile system, dismissing warnings it was jeopardizing its role in the NATO alliance, leading Trump to impose tight sanctions on the industry. Turkish defense in the face of outrage from the US Congress.

And a New York court will open a lawsuit in May against Turkey’s state-owned Halkbank for allegedly evading sanctions against Iran, which could inflict an economic blow on Turkey.

“Relations can improve for the better, but I think people will have to temper their expectations,” said Steven Cook, senior researcher at the Council on Foreign Relations.

“Turkey and the United States have different interests and do not share values. The two countries can work together on some issues, but nothing binds them anymore.”

Inventive FOB PRAGAMATISM

Gonul Tol, director of the Turkey program at the Washington-based Middle East Institute, said the S-400s posed a particularly thorny problem because Erdogan framed the purchase in nationalist terms, saying Ankara was asserting its independence.

But Erdogan, she said, is under pressure on a struggling economy and has an interest in avoiding broader US sanctions if he goes any further on the S-400s.

“I think he realizes that he is very isolated in the region and that all of his anti-Western and anti-American rhetoric is not working for him,” Tol said.

After Biden took office, Turkey offered a compromise in which it does not fully exploit the S-400s, but the State Department has insisted its ally does not “keep” the multibillion-dollar system. dollars that NATO fears will help Russia refine its ability to cut down. Western jets.

Still, Tol said Biden, despite his emphasis on democracy, was also pragmatic. She underscored her early stance on Russia in which the administration has been blunt on concerns, but also extended the new START nuclear reduction treaty.

“I think there are several camps in the Biden administration and some might say, let’s see how Turkey behaves on critical issues for the United States such as the S-400, the Eastern Mediterranean and Nagorno-Karabakh “she said, referring to increased tension. between Turkey and its other NATO ally, Greece and Ankara’s support for Azerbaijan’s offensive to take back the lands held by Armenia.

“If there is any sign that they can actually cooperate with Turkey on issues important to national security, then I think we might see a softer approach overall,” Tol said.

– Growing range of view –

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in his confirmation hearing, pointedly called Turkey “our so-called strategic partner”, although State Department spokesman Ned Price has since described Turkey as “a a long-standing and valued ally of NATO ”.

“We seek cooperation on common priorities and, as with any ally, we engage in dialogue to resolve disagreements,” Price told reporters.

He stressed the common interest in ending the civil war in Syria. But Syria has been a persistent source of friction since Biden’s former boss Barack Obama aligned himself with Kurdish fighters – linked to separatists in Turkey – to defeat the extremist Islamic State group.

The Eurasia Group, in an analysis, said that Turkey and the United States both have an interest in improving relations, but attributed a 60% chance that talks will fail in the second half of 2021, most likely over the S -400 or Syria.

In an essay, Galip Dalay, a non-resident Brookings Doha Center scholar, expected US-Turkey tensions to worsen, saying the two countries had different views on what resetting the relationship meant. .

For Biden, he wrote, a reset means the restoration of a liberal US-led international order in which Turkey reverses its growing ties with Russia and a burgeoning China.

But for Erdogan, “a reset means that the United States would accept the new geopolitical reality in Turkey’s neighborhood, including Turkey’s role in it.”